'Please work hard to crush Miyazaki!' Gundam Creator Wants Young Creators To Work Even Harder

Yoshiyuki Tomino, the acclaimed creator of the iconic Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, has issued a playful yet challenging call to young animators, urging them to surpass the legendary Hayao Miyazaki. This challenge came during the 2nd Niigata International Animation Film Festival in Niigata City, following a screening of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack on March 16, 2024. What did the creator have to say about Hayao Miyazaki? Here is all you need to know about his speech.

Yoshiyuki Tomino on Hayao Miyazaki

In his speech, Tomino emphasized the evolving landscape of anime and manga, particularly in light of Miyazaki’s recent success with How Do You Live?, which earned the prestigious Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Tomino lauded Miyazaki for his ability to break traditional storytelling norms and urged aspiring creators to broaden their perspectives beyond mere entertainment.

Highlighting the complexity and depth of Miyazaki's work, Tomino commended the film's ability to resonate with audiences worldwide, despite its departure from traditional happy endings. He acknowledged the impact of Miyazaki's animation on the global cinematic landscape, stating, "This kind of complex animation was made and won an award in America."

However, amidst his admiration for Miyazaki's achievements, Tomino issued a spirited challenge to the next generation of animators. Playfully urging them to surpass the standards set by Miyazaki, he exclaimed, "Everyone, please work hard to crush Miyazaki! I can’t do it anymore. Thanks to Miyazaki’s animation, anime and movies themselves are changing," as reported by AnimeHunch.

Advertisement

More about Yoshiyuki Tomino

Born on November 5, 1941, in Odawara, Kanagawa prefecture, Yoshiyuki Tomino is renowned for creating the Gundam anime franchise in 1979. Throughout his illustrious career, he has directed numerous acclaimed anime series and films, including Zeta Gundam, Gundam ZZ, Gundam: Char’s Counterattack, and Turn A Gundam, among others.

Tomino's challenge reflects his belief in the potential of the younger generation of animators to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the industry. By urging them to strive for excellence and surpass established benchmarks, he encourages a culture of continuous improvement and artistic evolution.

Advertisement

As the anime and manga landscape continues to evolve, Tomino's challenge serves as a rallying cry for aspiring creators to embrace the spirit of innovation and daring creativity. With his words echoing through the halls of the animation community, the stage is set for a new generation of artists to rise to the challenge and leave their mark on the world of anime.