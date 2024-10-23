Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time Anime Reveals First Trailer, Key Visual, and Cast

On October 23, 2024, the anime adaptation of Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time unveiled its first trailer, new key visual, and additional cast members. The series is set to premiere in January 2025, with animation by Studio Comet.

The first trailer introduces the main characters and highlights the exciting world they inhabit. Fans can watch the trailer on the official website, where it showcases the unique character designs and the vibrant animation style that Studio Comet is known for.

The voice cast has also expanded, welcoming Nene Hieda and Moeka Koizumi to the project. Hieda will voice Reyva, while Koizumi will portray Marnie. The main cast includes:

- Shogo Sakata as Takumi Iruma

- Sora Amamiya as Goddess Norn

- Ai Kayano as Sofia Sylphide

- Nao Toyama as Maria

- Afumi Hashi as Kaede

- Nene Hieda as Reyva

- Moeka Koizumi as Marnie

The new key visual features these seven characters, giving fans a glimpse of their designs and personalities.

The anime's staff is led by Director Naoyuki Kuzuya, with Mitsutaka Hirota handling series composition. Character design is by Sayaka Anezaki, while Hiroshi Nakamura will compose the music. Additional roles include Jun Watanabe as sound director and Kiyotaka Miyake as editor. The art direction is in the hands of Mame, with color design by Ryouya Koga and photography direction by Kenji Takehara.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time originated as a web novel in August 2017, written by Kogitsunemaru and illustrated by Hitogome. The story was published as a light novel by AlphaPolis starting in February 2018, with 16 volumes available as of May 2024. Additionally, a manga adaptation by Taro Sasakama is being released in both Japanese and English through Alpha Manga.

The story follows Takumi Iruma, a boy who inadvertently becomes involved with a group of heroes in a typical isekai setup. Due to a mix-up, the goddess offers him a choice of skills, and he selects a seemingly mundane creation skill. However, this skill proves to be incredibly powerful, enabling him to craft extraordinary items like holy swords and flying ships. As a result, Takumi embarks on an adventure in his new world, earning the title of the "possibly" greatest alchemist.

