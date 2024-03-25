Re:ZERO Season 3 Unveils New Trailer And Announces October 2024 Release Window; Deets Inside

Adapted from the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shin'ichirō Ōtsuka, Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World anime began airing in 2016. The release window and cast details of the highly-anticipated third season of the popular anime was just announced at Anime Japan 2024 alongside a new trailer.

Re: ZERO season 3 is coming out in October 2024

At the Red Stage of Anime Japan 2024, the new trailer of Re:ZERO season 2 was revealed while voice actors of the anime were present on the stage. It was also revealed that the third season of the anime is coming out in October of this year. But the final date of release and number of episodes in these series were not announced.

The trailer gave us a look into the new and improved art style of the anime, which the fans are really excited about. We also got to know some details about the recurring characters as well as some brand new characters who will be introduced in the upcoming season. One of these new characters is Liliana Masquerade, who will be voiced by Aya Yamane. Another character that will be introduced in season 3 Capella Emerada, though her voice actor, much like many other new characters, was not announced.

What to expect from Re:ZERO season 3

The upcoming October release has excited a lot of fans who have been waiting for it to come out ever since the first announcement last year. The new look at the anime also showed us a much improved art style and gave us a peek into the epic battles that fans have all been looking forward to. The third season of the anime is set to animate the 5th arc of the web novel which will require a longer episode count.

The anime will again be produced by White Fox studio. But not only the next season, but a new game titled Re:ZERO Witch’s Re:surrection was also unveiled which also caused quite an excitement within the fandom. It was also announced that a Re:ZERO Film Concert Event will be held at the Tachikawa Stage Garden on 20th July, 2024.

