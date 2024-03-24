Mecha-Ude Anime Confirms Fall 2024 Premiere; Plot, Cast Updates & More to Know

This week, Studio Pony Canyon has unveiled an exciting new trailer for the upcoming full-fledged anime adaptation of Sae Okamoto's Mecha-Ude project, scheduled to premiere in the Fall Slate. Alongside the trailer, additional cast members and staff have been announced, adding further anticipation to the release. Here is all the information that has been released for the new anime.

Mecha-Ude Anime: Release Details

As reported by AnimeNewsNetwork, the Mecha-Ude anime gears up for its October premiere, fans are eagerly awaiting news on where they can watch it. While the specific streaming platforms haven't been announced yet, updates will come near to the release. We will be sure to mention intel in this section as they come.

Mecha-Ude Anime: Cast Updates

Joining the previously announced cast are Kaito Ishikawa as Sinis and Dex, Amatsuki as Tohdoh, and Hiroki Touchi as Aljis. Shota Kawamura will serve as the 3DCG director, while Takeshi Takadera will take on the role of sound director.

The anime, directed by Sae Okamoto under the name Okamoto, will be produced by the burgeoning TriF Studio based in Fukuoka. Yasuhiro Nakanishi from TriF oversees the series scripts, while Terumi Nishii and Yoko Uchida handle character design. Nurikabe is responsible for Mecha-Ude design and concept art. Additionally, Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and DAIKI from AWSM are composing the music.

Hiroshi Matsuyama from CyberConnect2 serves as the general supervisor, with Shūichi Asō from TriF Studio as the animation producer, and Tetsuya Kinoshita from Pony Canyon as the producer.

More About Mecha-Ude Anime

This announcement comes after the project's successful Kickstarter campaign, which raised USD 67,918, and a subsequent Japanese Campfire crowdfunding campaign that exceeded its goal. The anime project was first revealed by Pony Canyon in September 2022, and Anime Expo held the world premiere of its inaugural episode in July 2023.

Accompanying the anime adaptation is Yoshino Koyoka's manga, launched on LINE Manga and ebookjapan services in September 2022. The English version, titled Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms, began serialization in July, captivating readers with its intriguing storyline.

Mecha-Ude follows the adventures of Hikaru, a middle school student who unwittingly activates Alma, a mysterious Mecha-Ude with no recollection of its past. Together, they navigate through shadowy organizations and corporate assassins, determined to uncover Alma's origins and protect it from falling into the wrong hands. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

