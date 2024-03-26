RuriDragon Chapter 11: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

Written and illustrated by Masaoki Shindo, RuriDragon is a Japanese manga series that focuses on a girl named Ruri, who wakes up to find small horns growing from her head. When she asks her mother, it is revealed that Ruri is actually half-dragon. Despite the surprising revelation, Ruri tries to live a normal life, which proves to be quite difficult. The 11th chapter of the manga is coming out soon.

RuriDragon chapter 11 release date, where to read and what to expect

Shueisha’s MangaPlus platform announced that the 11th chapter of RuriDragon will be released on Monday, 1st April, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST. But due to the variation of time zones, most international fans will be able to read the chapter on Sunday, 31st March.

Fans of the manga will be able to read the upcoming chapter on several different websites and apps affiliated with Shueisha. This includes the MangaPlus app and website, the Shonen Jump+ app and Viz Media’s official website. However, due to all of them being subscription based, readers can only read the first three and latest three chapters for free on these sites. To read the entire manga, they will need a subscription.

The last chapter of the manga showed us how Ruri continues to train her powers with her mother. She also makes some new friends with classmates she has never interacted with before and has a blast playing with them at the arcade. The upcoming chapter will probably be focused on Ruri going back to school and talking to her friends Yuka and Kashiro about the arcade. It could also show her two friends get ahead in their research about Ruri’s dragon traits and abilities and focus on the dragon girl spending more time with her new friends.

What happened in RuriDragon chapter 10?

Fans saw how their favorite dragon girl Ruri continued her training with her mother but still failed to release her stored lightning in the previous chapter titled, Put It To Use. However, Ruri’s body calms down a lot and does not hurt like the time she released shockwaves for the first time at school, and her mother thinks that Ruri can command lightning and assures her that she will be able to control her powers better.

They also have a conversation about the apparently destructive powers that Ruri possesses and if she would ever be able to use them for good. Her mother assures her that her powers will definitely be able to bring forth something good in the future. But then she gets a call and leaves. Bored, Ruri decides to go to an arcade where she meets some of her classmates whom she has never interacted with before.

However, it does not take her much long to befriend them and all of them have a blast playing at the arcade. While the group is bowling, a girl asks Ruri if she would give all of them free flight rides when she gets her flying powers. Ruri agrees that she will provide them all with free flight rides as a dragon if they promise to invite her to their arcade outings. Ruri’s mother smiles as she watches her daughter having fun with friends from afar. The end of the chapter shows how Ruri cannot get out of bed the next day, which is a Sunday, due to her exhaustion.

