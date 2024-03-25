Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 451: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

As Komi and her friends continue to navigate the vast preparations for their ramen stand, fights have almost broken out and opinions have clashed. With Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 451 set to release soon, more exciting events are sure to come in the world of Komi, so keep reading for the release date, where to read, what to expect, and a recap of the previous chapter.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 451: release date and where to read

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 451 is set to release on March 27, 2024, at 12 am JST, so long as there are no unforeseen delays. If delayed, fans can expect the chapter to be available by April 3. With no official confirmation out, readers can delve into Komi's journey exclusively on the official platforms of Viz Media.

Expected plot of Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 451

With the ramen recipe for the ramen stand all set and Komi working hard on her other duties, fans should anticipate the upcoming Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 451 to delve more in detail as to how the rest of the preparations for the cultural festival are going.

On the other hand, we may also see some unforeseen disaster occur in the kitchens of the school leading to problems with the class’s ramen stand, however this is yet to be seen. Overall, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 451 will be just as entertaining as the last.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 450 recap

In Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 450, Osana Najimi begins by summarizing recent events to Tadano Hito, but he dismisses it as inadequate. The focus shifts to ramen-making, with Kiri Shota completing his dish. Nanoda Kyara criticizes its smell, leading to a debate about ramen essence. Komi Shoko intervenes nervously, urging them not to fight. The class is divided into factions: the 'unsmelly ramen faction' led by Nanoda and the 'smelly ramen faction' led by Kiri.

Komi conducts a survey but struggles to voice her opinion. Nanoda suggests resolving the issue with rock-paper-scissors. Meanwhile, Komi notices Tadano silently laughing, embarrassing her. Tadano reassures her, praising her leadership. However, Komi blames him for her uncertainty. Tadano disagrees, finding her a capable leader.

He admires her natural strengths, even finding her pouting cute. Komi continues her duties, and a few days later, Kiri completes the 'Kori-approved' ramen. Nanoda encourages Komi to try it, expressing gratitude for her moral support. As the chapter concludes, Osana Najimi, eager for ramen, asserts his contribution as vice president, but Nanoda questions his efforts, leaving the situation unresolved.

