Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

After having saved Makimachi Misao in the last episode, fans saw Kenshin attempt to steer the girl away from a life of crime when she attempted to rob him. He later learnt of her connection to Aoshi and the Oniwaban.

Fans can learn more about Misao and her journey with Kenshin in Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 3.

Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 3: Release date and where to stream

Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 3 is set to premiere on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 12:55 am JST, as per the official site. However, due to time zone differences, many international viewers can catch the episode a day earlier, on Thursday, October 17, 2024. Keep in mind that specific release times will depend on individual location and time zone.

Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 3 will air on Japanese networks such as Fuji TV and Kansai TV, among others. Japanese fans can stream the season on a sunder of platforms, such as ABEMA, d Anime Store, Netflix and U-Next. It will be available internationally on Crunchyroll, though there are currently no announcements regarding alternate language dubs.

Expected plot in Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 3

As per the anime’s official website, Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 3 will be titled ‘The Abandoned Village.’ Misao Makimachi will be seen continuing her journey with Kenshin in this episode.

Though Misao’s connection to Aoshi surprised Kenshin, he will remain reluctant to share any details about Aoshi’s whereabouts. Misao will persist in questioning him, driven by her strong desire to reunite with Aoshi and the Oniwabanshu.

Understanding Misao’s sincerity, Kenshin will eventually agree to accompany her on her way back to Kyoto. Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 3 will likely explore the evolving dynamic between Kenshin and Misao as they travel together.

Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 2 recap

Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 2, titled ‘On the East Sea Road,’ begins with Megumi Takani encountering Aoshi Shinomori at the Kamiya Dojo. Aoshi questions her about Kenshin’s whereabouts, but she claims ignorance.

Hajime Saito, using the alias Goro Fujita, arrives and informs Aoshi of Kenshin’s location and recent events. Aoshi then decides to go to Kyoto. However, their conversation is observed by one of Shishio’s spies.

The focus shifts to Aoshi’s journey, where he is ambushed by the Four Monks of Abukuma, under orders from Shishio to capture him. Aoshi defeats them, and Sojiro Seta approaches him with an offer from Shishio, which Aoshi declines.

Meanwhile, Kenshin reaches Odawara and stays in the forest to avoid drawing attention. He encounters Misao Makimachi, a skilled 16-year-old fighter. After rescuing her from local troublemakers, they flee together.

Misao reveals her search for Aoshi Shinomori, leaving Kenshin visibly unsettled. Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 2 ends with Misao questioning Kenshin about his connection to Aoshi.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.