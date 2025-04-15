Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 21: Sarada Uses Mangekyo; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, ‘Because of Love,’ saw Matsuri nearly strangle Konohamaru, though he appealed to her conflicted emotions. Despite desiring him, her instincts demanded she kill him. Elsewhere, Ryu trapped Mitsuki and Araya, demanding intel on Boruto.

Sarada had none, so Yodo offered to cooperate in exchange for their release, but was impaled. As Ryu targeted Sarada, she awakened her Mangekyo Sharingan, reversing the Iron Sand control. Meanwhile, Konohamaru deceived Matsuri with a Rasengan attack. He then hesitated when she called his name, allowing her to counterattack.

Advertisement

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 21 is expected to reveal more about Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan, which she activated to defend her comrades from Ryu’s Iron Sand. A flashback will explore Sasuke’s conversation with Boruto and Sarada’s plea, insisting Boruto is innocent and that everyone has been deceived.

Despite uncertainty, Sasuke chooses to believe Sarada, influenced by her Mangekyo. Though Sarada may not consciously realize her power’s awakening, Sasuke believes her instincts will guide her. This suggests her newly awakened ability could be pivotal in the battle against Ryu.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 21 is set to release on Monday, April 21 , 2024, at 12:00 AM JST. For international readers, this translates to Sunday, April 20, 2024, at approximately 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT, though the exact timing may vary by region.

Fans can access Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 21 via Shueisha’s official platforms, including MANGAPlus, Viz Media, and the Shonen Jump+ app. A print version will also appear in the latest issue of V-Jump magazine.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 To See Yodo Face Ryu; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More