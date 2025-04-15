The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 3: Mia Uncovers The Truth; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The second episode of The Too-Perfect Saint , ‘Welcome to Parnacorta,’ saw Bishop Bjorn host a party for Philia’s arrival in Almburg. Second Prince Osvalt apologized for purchasing her, promising to ensure her happiness. First Prince Reichardt also welcomed her warmly. Philia received a mansion with staff Leonardo and Lena.

Still bound by her upbringing, she cleared a monster nest alone at dawn. Her tireless efforts astonished Lena and Leonardo, revealing how poorly she was treated in Girtonia. As trade resumed and monsters vanished, Parnacorta’s citizens began praising Philia’s name. Meanwhile, Mia suspected foul play.

The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 3 will likely explore the growth of Philia’s status in Parnacorta as her continued efforts earn her admiration and trust. Her new environment may begin to challenge the beliefs instilled by Girtonia. As Osvalt and others show genuine concern for her well-being, her perception of her role may shift.

Meanwhile, Girtonia will face increasing turmoil, especially now that they’ve sold their pillar of support. Mia, disturbed by Philia’s unexplained absence, will also begin uncovering the truth of the matter, potentially learning of the lies told by her family and the mistreatment her sister endured.

The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 3, titled ‘The First Date,’ will debut on streaming platforms such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai on Wednesday, April 17, 2025, from 12 am JST – one week before its Japanese TV broadcast.

International fans can watch it early on Crunchyroll, also from April 17. The television airing in Japan starts Thursday, April 24, at 12 am JST on Teletext, followed by broadcasts on TV Aichi, AT-X, and BS Asahi through April 25 at varying times.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

