The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 3: Zenos Visits The Orcs; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Underground Healer in the Abandoned Part of Town,’ Zenos is expelled from the Golden Phoenix party by Aston, who fears backlash from nobles for using an unlicensed healer. Moments later, Zenos encounters slavers trying to murder Lily and purchase her to save her life.

After treating adventurer Zonde – who surprisingly pays him – Zenos gains confidence in his skills and opens a clinic in a haunted house. He negotiates a steep fee to regrow Zophia’s arm, impressing everyone. His underground practice grows as gang members frequently arrive, injured from ongoing street battles.

With his clinic now operating in the abandoned quarter, Zenos has earned favor with Zophia and Lynga, leaders of the Lizardman and Werewolf factions. In The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 3, an Orc messenger will arrive with urgent news: their leader, Loewe, is incapacitated.

Sensing something unusual, Zenos will decide to visit the Orc stronghold to examine Loewe's condition. This house call could bring new challenges as Zenos steps deeper into the dangerous conflicts surrounding the city's rival gang factions.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 3, titled 'Struggle,' is set to premiere on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, as confirmed by the official website. Depending on regional time zones, some areas may receive the episode a day later.

It will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS11, followed by KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, TV Hokkaido, and AT-X. The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 3 will stream on ABEMA, d Anime Store, and later on Hulu, Netflix, U-NEXT, and Amazon Prime Video. International fans can stream it on Crunchyroll.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

