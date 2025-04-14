The Beginning After The End Episode 3: Arthur Meets A Higher Being; Recap, Release Date, Where to Stream, and More
The Beginning After The End Episode 3 will see King Grey, now Arthur, encounter a central figure within the series storyline, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘The King, Under Attack,’ Arthur’s memory of executing an assassin’s family as an act of mercy is revealed. In the present, Reynolds begins sword training but realizes Arthur already has advanced skills—the Leywins head to Xyrus with the Twin Horns, including Adam and Jasmine.
Arthur struggles in combat due to his small body but uses Ki to enhance his speed. During a bandit ambush targeting Alice, Arthur sacrifices himself, pulling the enemy off a cliff to protect his pregnant mother and unborn sibling.
The Beginning After The End Episode 3 will follow Arthur after he survives the fall and awakens at the forest's base. There, he will encounter a mysterious armored creature named Sylvia. Unlike the bandits, Sylvia will appear to be a calm and powerful being.
She will offer Arthur both aid and knowledge in his time of need and appears to know the location of Arthur's family. As a higher being, she harbors a great many secrets and will become a very important character in Arther's story.
The Beginning After The End Episode 3, titled ‘Meet The King,’ is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on several Japanese TV networks, including Fuji Television, AT-X, Kansai Television, and others.
In Japan, the episode will also be available for streaming on services like d Anime Store and U-NEXT starting the day after its TV broadcast. International fans can stream The Beginning After The End Episode 3 on Crunchyroll.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the The Beginning After The End anime.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
ALSO READ: The Beginning After The End Episode 2: Arthur’s Family Gets Attacked; Release Date, Where To Stream And More