Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Rurouni Kenshin’s second season, focused primarily on Kaoru Kamiya, Sanosuke Sagara, and Yahiko Myojin as they as they prepared to reunite with Kenshin. Fans are now looking forward to the release of Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 2 as the focus returns to the red-haired samurai.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming episode, including when it’s out, where to watch it, what to expect in Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 2and a recap of the previous episode.

Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 2: Release date and where to stream

Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 2 is scheduled to air on Friday, October 11, 2024, at 12:55 am JST, according to the official website. Due to time zone differences, most fans around the world will be able to access the episode a day earlier, on October 10, 2024.

Most global fans can stream the episode on Thursday, although the exact availability will vary by region and time zone. Crunchyroll will host the episode, but no alternate language dubs have been announced yet.

Expected plot in Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 2

As per the anime’s official website, Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 2 will be titled ‘Meiji Tokaido Journey’ or simply ‘Meiji Tokaido.’ The episode will see Megumi Takani, who remains in Tokyo, encounter Aoshi Shinomori at the Kamiya dojo.

Aoshi, searching for Kenshin, will demand to know his whereabouts from Megumi. When Megumi tries to avoid answering, Aoshi will threaten her, stating he will kill her if she does not comply. At this point in time, another individual is expected to arrive, but it is unclear who.

Meanwhile, Kenshin, now traveling toward Kyoto, will cross paths with a mysterious young girl while passing through the Hakone Mountains in Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 2.

Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 1 recap

Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 1, titled ‘To Kyoto,’ opens with a flashback of Kenshin saying farewell to Kaoru and being confronted by Hajime Saito. Saito offers Kenshin assistance, which is declined.

The episode then transitions to Sanosuke, who is visibly frustrated over Kenshin's departure. Determined to follow him, Sanosuke goes to his friend Tsunan Tsukioka to gather supplies, with Yahiko accompanying him.

However, Yahiko is being followed by Saito, who warns them that their presence in Kyoto would only endanger Kenshin in Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 1, as he would need to protect them from formidable enemies.

This leads to a brief confrontation between Saito and Sanosuke, which ends with no major injuries, though Sanosuke gains some respect from Saito. Meanwhile, Megumi Takani visits Kaoru at the Kamiya dojo, using tough love to pull Kaoru out of her depressive state.

With Kaoru now motivated, Yahiko and Sanosuke persuade her to join them in Kyoto to reunite with Kenshin. Rurouni Kenshin Season 2 Episode 1 concludes with a shot of Kenshin traveling toward Kyoto.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

