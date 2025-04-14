SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 3: Takahiko’s Predictions Bring Trouble; Recap, Release Date, Where to Stream, and More

The second SHOSHIMIN episode, ‘A Warm Winter (Part 2)’, begins with Kobato beside a burning van, suspecting a cover-up in the recent arson cases and contacting Dojima. At school, Takahiko voices doubts about Osanai’s feelings, though their weekend meeting worsens things.

When students swarm him over his accurate fire predictions, Dojima intervenes and brings him to the student council office, where a newspaper official questions him. Dojima urges him to end the coverage with a conclusive article. Meanwhile, Kobato awkwardly ruins his date with Tokiko, echoing Osanai’s frustrations with Takahiko.

With Kobato and Osanai’s current relationships straining, SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 3 may explore the aftermath of their emotional distance. While a romantic reunion appears unlikely, the two might restore their detective partnership.

Meanwhile, the newspaper club’s suspicion toward Takahiko could deepen, prompting further inquiry into his uncanny predictions about the arson incidents. Both the investigation and personal relations may take decisive turns in this upcoming episode.

SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 3 is set to release on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 1:30 am JST. In Japan, the episode will first air on TV Asahi and 24 affiliated stations, with later broadcasts on BS Asahi and CS TV Asahi Channel 1.

Japanese viewers can also stream SHOSHIMIN Season 2 Episode 3 on ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Netflix. Internationally, it will be available on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. Fans in Southeast Asia can watch the episode through Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

