Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 3: Yu’s Connection With Rion Revealed; Recap, Release Date, and More

In ‘The Hibiscus Hair Ornament,’ Yu’s sister Sakura suggests that meeting new people might help spark Yu’s creativity. Wanting to craft something that symbolizes romantic passion, Yu accepts Himari’s help. Their conversation touches on romance versus lust, prompting Himari to jokingly suggest they practice kissing.

She later apologizes with a surprise: inviting Rion to collaborate on accessory designs and model them. Yu recalls giving a red hibiscus to a lost girl years ago—Rion reveals she was that girl. Himari learns of their shared past and finds herself feeling uncomfortable about it.

Advertisement

Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 3 will follow Himari as she tries to process her changing emotions after witnessing Yuu’s deepening connection with Rion. Confused by her uneasiness, she will begin questioning what Yu truly means to her.

Meanwhile, the episode will continue examining the bond between Yuu and Rion, especially in light of their rediscovered childhood encounter. With emotions growing on all sides, the episode will reveal how each of them deals with the delicate balance between friendship and love.

Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 3, titled ‘Tulips and the Face of Love,’ will be airing in Japan on Friday, April 18, 2025, beginning at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and AT-X. Due to time zone differences, international audiences may see it slightly earlier.

Additional Japanese broadcasts will follow on BS Asahi, Kansai TV, and TV Miyazaki. Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 3 will also stream on ABEMA during the TV premiere and later on services like U-NEXT, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Crunchyroll will stream it internationally.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on Can A Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? Episode 2: Himari To Face Her Feelings; Recap, Release Date And More