Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 3: Lilisa Starts A Band; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Let's Collaborate! ♡ / I Will NEVER Admit to That!,’ Lilisa remains upset with Otoha’s previous insult but is continually approached by her, who now seeks to make peace. Though Otoha apologizes, Lilisa refuses further interaction. She struggles to balance her violin practice and maintain her Noble Maiden image.

Her relationship with her stepsister Alice also continues to sour. After encountering Yukari Fujimurasaki, Lilisa is again interrupted by Otoha. Later, she challenges Otoha on her musical choices, eventually picking up the guitar to prove her own detachment from rock.

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 3 will show Lilisa attempting another session with Otoha, hoping to reject guitar for good and fully live as a refined lady. However, Otoha’s unrestrained joy while drumming begins to affect Lilisa.

This will rekindle her own buried passion for rock music. After a heated, exhausting jam session, the two exchange harsh words yet come to a shared decision. This will officially begin their musical journey as they start a band.

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 3, titled ‘Let’s Do It!!! Something That Feels Good!!! / Want to Start a Band?,’ is scheduled for release on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 11:56 PM JST. Japanese viewers can catch the episode on JNN (TBS).

Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 3 via HIDIVE, which requires a paid subscription. Additionally, fans in Southeast Asia can watch the series through Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

