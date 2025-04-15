Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 3: KEEL’s True Leader Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Wind Breaker Season 2 , titled 'Conclusion,' saw Ren Kaji confront KEEL's apparent leader, Shingo Natori, who tried to persuade him to join KEEL. The episode then shifted to Haruka Sakura defeating Takeru Kongo and additional KEEL members. Taiga Tsugeura and Kyotaro Sugishita each overcame their opponents, Shiyu Kirishima and Taishi Mogami.

Mitsuki Kiryu dispatched Renji Kaga with two punches. After regrouping with Enomoto and Kusumi, Sakura stopped Hayato Suo from excessive violence. Suo praised Sakura's leadership. Kaji's ferocity was revealed in a flashback before KEEL's defeat was confirmed, though Kaji doubted Natori's status as their true leader.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 3 will continue at the KEEL warehouse, with Ren Kaji instructing Sakura to send most members home while he, Enomoto, Kusumi, Suo, and Nirei stay behind. As Vice-Captains, they will help Kaji interrogate captured KEEL members, starting with Natori, who will be surprised by Kaji’s composure.

While pressing Natori about KEEL’s real leader, the group will hear someone calling from the entrance. The figure, likely KEEL’s actual leader, will speak cryptically before leaving. Kaji’s group will then report everything to Umemiya and the Four Kings.

Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 3 is set to broadcast in Japan on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Due to global time differences, many international viewers may see it released on April 17 in their local time zones, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

Crunchyroll has confirmed it will stream Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 3 globally. The streaming platform has confirmed dubbed versions in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

