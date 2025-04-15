Spy X Family Chapter 115 Pushed To Next Week As Extra Chapter Is Published; Check New Release Date And More

Fans were looking forward to Spy X Family Chapter 115 last week, only to be met with a short extra chapter instead, leaving some disappointed. However, there's no need for concern, as the release date for the next chapter has been confirmed.

The extra chapter, titled ‘Short Mission 15,’ took place at Berlint General Hospital. Director Gerald Gorey drags Loid into visiting Fiona, who calls in sick. Loid suspects she's recovering from her recent mission and reluctantly agrees, using the opportunity to pass intel. Fiona scrambles to appear composed before opening the door, rejecting Gerald’s attempt to enter.

She hides her discomfort from Loid, fearing she looks weak. Loid misinterprets her frustration and leaves politely. Fiona, touched by Loid’s concern, replays his caring words as she finally rests, acknowledging her limits and past advice to slow down.

Spy X Family Chapter 115 was originally scheduled for release on Monday, April 14, 2025, but an extra chapter was published instead. According to MANGAPlus, the new release date for Chapter 115 is April 28, 2025, at 12:00 am JST.

For international fans, this translates to a release on Sunday, April 27, around 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 3 PM GMT, though the exact time may vary depending on the region and time zone. Fans can access the chapter through Shueisha's official platforms, such as the MANGAPlus website and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Viz Media's website will also offer Spy X Family Chapter 115 on the release date. Note that while both Viz Media and MANGAPlus provide free access to the first and last three chapters, Shonen Jump+ requires a paid subscription.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

