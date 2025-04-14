Your Forma Episode 3: Echika And Harold Make Up; Recap, Release Date, Where to Stream, and More

The last Your Forma episode, ‘A Black Box,’ revealed that Marvin had been destroyed, eliminating him as a suspect. Harold devised a plan using Echika as bait to identify the real culprit. During the operation, Echika was kidnapped and forced to record a message meant to defeat Dr. Lexie Willow Carter.

Advertisement

Police intervened in time, capturing Aiden Furman, who had collaborated with Lexie in the past. The episode concluded with Echika confronting Harold, angry that he endangered her to achieve their investigative breakthrough.

Your Forma Episode 3 may see Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft conduct a Brain Dive on Aiden Furman as part of his psychoanalysis. This procedure could expose critical information behind Aiden’s motivations and past actions.

As Echika mentioned the importance of analyzing Aiden’s mind, viewers may see more information about his connection with Lexie. Additionally, despite Echika’s frustration with Harold, their professional roles demand cooperation, making an early reconciliation between the two a likely development.

Your Forma Episode 3 will air on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST, as per the official website. Due to time zone differences and simulcast schedules, some regions may receive the episode on the following day.

It will debut on TV Asahi’s new “IMAnimation W” programming block, followed by broadcasts on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1. In Japan, streaming will be available on ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and others.

Advertisement

Internationally, Your Forma Episode 3 will stream on platforms like Samsung TV Plus and ADN, with the “It's Anime powered by REMOW” YouTube channel hosting the series in select regions.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Your Forma anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Your Forma Episode 2: RF Model Siblings Mystery Continues; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More