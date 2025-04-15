Who Dies In Dr. Stone? A Complete Guide To Major Character Fates In The Stone World

Unlike many shonen series, Dr. Stone rarely lets death have the final say. Thanks to the power of petrification and revival, characters often return even after seeming demise. Still, some deaths are permanent, and others come close. Here's a look at the fate of key characters.

*This article contains major spoilers from the Dr. Stone manga.

Senku Ishigami: Senku, the central figure of the Kingdom of Science, is alive by the end of the story. Though petrified multiple times – by enemies such as Ibara and Why-man – he is always revived, even thousands of years in the future by Dr. Xeno.

Taiju Oki: Taiju is unharmed long-term during Dr. Stone. Despite being petrified by Kirisame, Ibara, and Why-man, he is brought back each time. He remains a core supporter of Senku’s ideals.

Chrome: Initially a rival to Senku, Chrome becomes a major ally. He is petrified on two occasions but revived both times. Chrome survives and continues aiding the Kingdom of Science.

Tsukasa Shishio: Once a major antagonist, Tsukasa is also alive. After multiple petrifications – including one following a cryogenic state – Senku restores him. Tsukasa eventually joins forces with Senku.

Ginro: Ginro is petrified by Kirisame and Why-man but survives both events through revival in Dr. Stone. He continues to contribute to physical tasks within the group.

Ryusui Nanami: Ryusui is petrified several times in the series but is revived each time and remains alive through the end, playing a critical role in scientific and exploratory missions.

Who Actually Dies In Dr. Stone?

While most main characters survive, some deaths are irreversible. Byakuya Ishigami, Senku’s adoptive father, dies naturally. Lillian Weinberg and other astronauts like Connie Lee, Shamil Volkov, Darya Nikitina, and Yakov Nikitin also pass away.

The Head of the Petrification Kingdom is among the few other permanent losses. While character deaths are rare in Dr. Stone, it is clearly not impossible.

