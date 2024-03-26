Sakamoto Days Chapter 161: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Sakamoto Days dans are in for disappointment this week as the manga goes on a week-long break. Fortunately, however, the release date of Sakamoto Days Chapter 161 has been officially revealed on Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website. Here’s everything you need to know about the chapter, from the release date to the expected plot.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 161: Release date and where to read

Sakamoto Days chapter 161 is scheduled for release in Japan on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 12 am JST, after a week’s break. In most countries internationally, this may translate to a daytime release on Sunday, April 7, at approximately 3 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET.

Sakamoto Days follows a weekly release schedule, with the next chapter expected to drop in a week. Fans can access Sakamoto Days Chapter 161 on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

Expected plot in Sakamoto Days Chapter 161

In Sakamoto Days Chapter 161, Amane's reaction to Shishiba's revelation about his father's demise will likely take center stage. Amane may lose control and confront Shishiba, sparking a tense and potentially explosive confrontation between the two.

Meanwhile, fans are anticipating updates on Uzuki's situation as he faces off against Nagumo and Asaki while awaiting Sakamoto's arrival to aid the Order. The outcome of this intense standoff will undoubtedly impact the unfolding events in Sakamoto Days Chapter 161.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 160 recap

Sakamoto Days Chapter 160 picks up with Kumanomi and Carolina preparing to face off against Shishiba and Amane. Shishiba advises Amane to retreat, but Amane insists on fighting alongside him. Kumanomi engages Shishiba in combat while Carolina confronts Amane.

Carolina demonstrates the power of his Gas Saber, a weapon capable of decapitating and incinerating opponents. Amane analyzes Carolina's weapon and launches a counterattack. Meanwhile, Shishiba observes Amane's actions from a distance, frustrating Kumanomi, who wants his full attention on their fight.

Kumanomi notices the rising temperature caused by Carolina's weapon, realizing its dangerous capabilities. Amane maneuvers Carolina, leading him into a trap. Seizing the opportunity, Shishiba intervenes and incapacitates Kumanomi, allowing him to launch a surprise attack on Carolina, sending him crashing through a wall.

As Amane and Shishiba regroup, Amane seeks information about his father from Shishiba. In a shocking revelation, Shishiba admits to killing Amane's father, leaving Amane stunned as the chapter concludes.

