The Apothecary Diaries Episode 18: What's Next? Everything You Need To Know

Following the captivating events of The Apothecary Diaries Episode 17, which centered on Jinshi and Maomao's clandestine adventure into town after a complete makeover for the two, the focus now shifts to unraveling the enigmatic character of Lakan. How much does Maomao know? And how much will she reveal?

As the series delves deeper into the intricacies of the Outer Court of the Imperial Palace, viewers are sure to uncover the secrets that bind these characters together. With each revelation, the stakes heighten, drawing audiences further into the web of intrigue and suspense that defines The Apothecary Diaries. Here’s what we know so far on the release of The Apothecary Diaries Episode 18 and the next twist to come.

Release date and where to stream

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 18 will air in Japan on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 1 am JST. Internationally, this will mean a daytime release on Friday, February 9, 2024. The exact release times will vary across time zones.

For international viewers, the anime is available with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, while the English dub is gradually released. Previously exclusive to Crunchyroll and Netflix, the series can now be streamed on Amazon Prime and Disney Plus, albeit with regional restrictions.

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 18: What's next?

After the cliffhanger that Apothecary Diaries Episode 17 left us with, where we saw Jinshi raise uncomfortable questions about courtesans due to his conversation with Lakan. As Maomao lets him know that the best way is to get the courtesan pregnant, viewers come one step closer to unveiling the truth behind Maomao’s birth and her true relationship with Verdigris House.

Advertisement

Fans can anticipate the upcoming episode of The Apothecary Diaries to delve into Lakan's backstory and motives, as well as more on the mysterious woman Maomao is seen taking care of back at Verdigris House. As most viewers would have guessed, the courtesan in Lakan’s story is likely the same courtesan, given her green hair and the way she is shown to play Go with Stones in the opening song track.

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 18 promises to shed light on Lakan's past and his connection to Maomao, as well as just how much of the story Maomao is aware of. Given how smart she is, the 17-year-old has probably already guessed the truth, but the question remains – will she tell Jinshi?

The Apothecary Diaries Episode 17 recap

In The Apothecary Diaries Episode 17, titled A Jaunt Around Town, Jinshi seeks Maomao's assistance in disguising himself for a secret outing. Despite initially hesitating, Maomao decides to go all the way and expertly transforms Jinshi's appearance, enabling them to venture into town incognito. They navigate through the Pleasure District, Jinshi exposes his playful and childish nature to Maomao, and they enjoy a walk through the market.

As they near their destination, Jinshi raises questions about courtesans due to his conversation with Lakan. Maomao then reveals the harsh reality of their lives, that a high-ranking courtesan value came from their purity and that taking that away was a surefire way to half their value. The episode ends as Maomao says that to bring said value to zero one simply had to get them pregnant, which shocks Jinshi.

Advertisement

Fans can expect another riveting episode as The Apothecary Diaries Episode 18’s release draws closer, as mysteries continue to unravel. Maomao’s alliances will be tested, and various characters will confront the consequences of their choices, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating each new twist and turn. For more on Maomao and Jinshi’s tale together, follow us here, on Pinkvilla.