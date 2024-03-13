The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Based on Norio Sakurai’s manga of the same name, The Dangers in My Heart is a romance anime that has garnered quite a bit of attention with its unique plot and interesting characters. The 10th episode of the second season focused on how Hanzawa found out about the relationship between Yamada and Ichikawa.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 11 release date and streaming details

The 11th episode of The Dangers in My Heart will be out at 1:30 a.m. JST on Sunday, 17th March 2024. But due to time difference, the episode will be available in most other places on Saturday, 16th March 2024.

The 11th episode of the second season of the show will be broadcasted on the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its other affiliates in Japan. It will also be up for streaming in Japan on Hulu, dAnime Store, and other platforms. For international fans, the episode will be available on Hidive as Sentai Filmworks has the license for the series’ international release. However, SouthEast Asian fans will be able to stream it on Aniplus Asia as Plus Media Network Asia has licensed the show for SouthEast Asia.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 10 recap and episode 11 potential plot

The 10th episode of the 2nd season of The Dangers in My Heart was titled I Want to Be Closer to Yamada and focused on how Anna Yamada and Kyotaro Ichikawa ended up in the same class. Out of their new classmates, Yurine Hanzawa and Kana Andou were really suspicious of the relationship between the two. And unfortunately, even though Yamada and Ichikawa tried their best to hide it with Moe’s help, Hanzawa caught on. But instead of telling everyone about what she found out, Hanzawa helped Ichikawa and Yamada get closer to each other. It was due to Yamada’s letter to Hanzawa where she explained her relationship to Ichikawa.

The 11th episode will probably continue on this newfound friendship between Yamada and Hanzawa. In the previous episode we saw Hanzawa wondering about the difference between the feelings of friendship and love. Yamada was more than happy to help her better understand her emotions. THe 11th episode will probably also tackle the relationship between Yurine Hanzawa and Kana Andou and give the two characters more screen time.

