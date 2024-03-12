Sakamoto Days Chapter 159: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

This article contains spoilers for Sakamoto Days episode 158

Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days is one of the best ongoing action manga right now. The story focuses on Taro Sakamoto, a retired hitman who achieved legendary status during his active years. But now he is a middle-aged convenience store owner who is still sometimes followed by assassins, whom he fights off with his store employee Shin, who has telepathic powers. The 159th chapter of the manga is coming out soon, and here are all the details you need to know.

Sakamoto Days chapter 159 release date, where to read, and possible plot

The 159th chapter of the Sakamoto Days will be released in Japan on 18th March, 2024, Monday, at 12 a.m. JST. Which means it will be released on 17th March, Sunday, at 8 a.m. PST, 17th March, Sunday, at 11 a.m. EST, and 17th March, Sunday, at 8:30 p.m. IST. The chapter will be available on the Shonen Jump+ app, the official website of Viz Media, and Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service.

The 158th chapter of the manga centered around the sumo wrestling match between Shin and Haruma, who is one of the most powerful opponents he has ever faced. Even though by the end Shin gained an upper hand, their fight is not finished yet and it will continue in the next issue. It remains to be seen whether the last punch thrown by Shin was enough to take Haruma out, or whether the fight will continue. Readers will probably also get to know more about the relationship between Shin and Haruma and Shin’s new power.

Advertisement

What happened in Sakamoto Days Chapter 158?

The last chapter of Sakamoto Days began with Shin challenging Haruma to a sumo wrestling match which was surprising to the latter as Shin already seemed to be at his limit. But after seeing Shin’s power glove which also did not have much energy left and seeing the determination in his eyes due to his wish to help someone he respects, Haruma agreed to the fight with Shin.

Even though Shin knew he was taking a massive risk by challenging Haruma, he chose sumo as it would help him give this final fight all of his remaining energy. Another rule that was added to this battle was that anyone who steps out of the ring has to die. The battle was taking place in a pool, and as soon as Haruma entered, the fountains in the pool were turned on, which distracted him.

Shin did not waste any time and with the help of one of Seba’s bombs, froze the water in the pool, immobilizing his opponent in the process. But it did not prove to be too effective on Haruma, who broke through with sheer force and attacked Shin. But the other performed a nekodamashi with his power which is a diversion tactic in sumo in which wrestlers confuse their opponent by clapping loudly in front of their face. Due to the use of the power glove, the power of the clap was increased and it was able to burst Haruma’s eardrums.

ALSO READ: Chainsaw Man Chapter 158: Asa’s Rescue Plan Goes Up In Flames; Release Date, Where To Read And More