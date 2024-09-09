The Quintessential Quintuplets Specials II Debuts New Trailer; Deets Inside

The beloved anime The Quintessential Quintuplets is making a return with a new anime special, set to follow the events after the original series. With a new trailer and poster released, fans are getting their first glimpse of the upcoming honeymoon-themed special. The sequel, titled The Quintessential Quintuplets Specials 2, is based on an original concept overseen by series creator Negi Haruba and will premiere in Japan on September 20, 2024.

The new anime special will focus on Futaro Uesugi and the Nakano quintuplets after their wedding, a major event that concluded both the manga and the previous anime adaptation. Now adults, the story takes viewers on a honeymoon trip to Hawaii, where the quintuplets and Futaro find themselves caught in various unexpected and comedic situations.

While the honeymoon is meant to be a relaxing vacation, an unforeseen incident causes panic, adding a layer of drama to the romantic comedy. A trailer for the special has been released, offering a sneak peek at the new adventures of Futaro and the quintuplets as they navigate life after marriage. Alongside the trailer, a new promotional poster showcases the five sisters and Futaro, setting the tone for the upcoming anime.

Directed by Masato Jinbo, who previously worked on The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie, the anime will be produced by Bibury Animation Studio. Jinbo will also handle the script, while Masato Katsumata will return to oversee character designs.

Fans of the franchise can look forward to a continuation of the heartwarming and humorous storytelling that made The Quintessential Quintuplets a fan favorite. The special promises to blend romance and comedy as it explores the dynamics between Futaro and the quintuplets in a new phase of their lives

While the special is currently only confirmed for a limited release in Japanese theaters, fans outside of Japan are eagerly awaiting news of international availability. The two previous seasons of the anime and the feature film finale are available for streaming on Crunchyroll, allowing new viewers to catch up before the honeymoon special debuts.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

