L2 Empuraan Kerala Box Office Day 8: Mohanlal's political actioner remains rock steady; grosses Rs 3.50 crore on 2nd Thursday
Mohanlal's political action L2 Empuraan continues a rock steady run at the box office. The movie crossed the Rs 70 crore mark in Kerala. Deets Inside.
L2 Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is storming the box office these days. The movie continued to hold well and recorded another good business day at the ticket window.
L2 Empuraan remains rock steady; grosses Rs 3.50 crore on Day 8
Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, L2 Empuraan turned out to be a historic blockbuster at the box office. Released on March 27 (Thursday), the movie has completed its extended opening week of 8 days.
After taking a flying start of Rs 14 crore, the movie wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 42.50 crore. It further witnessed a phenomenal trend and took the total cume to Rs 67 crore by the end of 7 days in Kerala.
As per estimates, the movie has grossed around Rs 3.50 crore today on Day 8, making a total of Rs 70.50 crore at the Mollywood box office. The political action drama is expected to see some spikes in collections in its second weekend. If it manages well, the movie will easily add another Rs 13 crore to Rs 15 crore in its second weekend.
L2 Empuraan to emerge as the new Industry Hit
The Mohanlal starrer will keep on luring the audience for a couple of weeks. The movie is expected to storm past the lifetime collections of Tovino Thomas’ 2018 (Rs 89.80 crore) in Kerala and emerge as the new Industry Hit.
It will be interesting to see if the movie can breach the Rs 100 crore club and become the first ever Malayalam movie to achieve this feat in its home state.
Day-wise box office collection of L2 Empuraan at the Kerala box office:
|Day
|Gross Kerala Collection
|1
|Rs 14 crore
|2
|Rs 8.50 crore
|3
|Rs 9 crore
|4
|Rs 11 crore
|5
|Rs 10.50 crore
|6
|Rs 8.50 crore
|7
|Rs 5.50 crore
|8
|Rs 3.50 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 70.50 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
