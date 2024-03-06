The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master Anime: April Premiere Date, Additional Cast And More Revealed

Based on Chisato Abe’s Yatagarasu novel series’ second book titled Karasu wa Aruji o Erabanai, which got serialized into a manga, the upcoming anime The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master will be releasing this year. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming anime.

Plot and cast of the anime

The plot of the novel, manga, and the upcoming anime takes place in a fantasy world known as Yamauchi. In it, live the Yatagarasu, who can shapeshift between their human and crow forms. The story of the anime will focus on a young Yatagarasu named Yukia, who is appointed as the personal guard and attendant of the land’s eccentric crown prince Wakamiya. But soon, Yukio finds himself in hot water as conspiracies to take down the heir to the throne start to unfold.

The cast of the anime is pretty stellar as Mutsumi Tamura will give voice to Yukio and Miyu Irino will appear as Wakamiya. The rest of the cast include Hiroki Nanami as Hamayū, Rie Kugimiya as Shiratama, Rina Honnizumi as Asebi, and Ayaka Fukuhara as Masuho no Susuki.

On 5th March, the official website of The Raven Does Not Choose Its Master anime announced the rest of the main cast which will star Eiji Takeuchi as Sumio, Hiroshi Shirokuma as Rokon, Kengo Kawanishi as Atsufusa, Yoshino Aoyama as Fujinami, Satoshi Hino as Natsuka, and Atsuko Tanaka as Ōmurasaki no Omae.

Other details about the upcoming anime

The most important detail revealed in the March 5th announcement was the release date of the upcoming anime. The anime will start releasing on Saturday, April 6th, 2024. It will air on NHK in Japan at 11:45 p.m JST.

The anime will be produced by Studio Pierrot and it is being directed by Yoshiaki Kyougoku. The character designing of the anime will be done by Takumo Norita and Eisho Segawa while Yuji Tange will be its sound director.

