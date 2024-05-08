Toughen Anki Anime Adaptation Gets Green Light With New Visual And Promotional Video; Deets

Tougen Anki, a highly anticipated anime adaptation, is set to take the small screen by storm in 2025. Based on a surreal, supernatural manga from Shonen Champion, the series is set to be released on REMOW. The first poster and trailer for the anime are available, providing a first look at the upcoming addition to the medium.

Tougen Anki is an anime series by Urushibara Yura, featuring Ichinose Shinki, who uses his "Oni" powers to seek revenge for his father's death. Inspired by Chainsaw Man, Shinki can transform into a ghoulish being. The anime also introduces a twist with Shinki attending Oni School and Rakshasa Academy to learn about his powers and use them to fight Momotarous.

Tougen Anki's Anime gets green light

Tougen Anki is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yura Urushibara. It has been serialized in Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion magazine since June 2020, and it already has over 3 million copies in circulation.

Besides confirming the anime adaptation and revealing a new trailer and poster, the announcement also revealed its main cast. The main voice act includes:

Kazuki Ura as Shiki Ichinose

Hiroshi Kamiya as Naito Mudano

Kotaro Nishiyama as Jin Kogasaki

Outside of a 2025 release window, no more details on the series have been announced at this stage.

A brief about Tougen Anki

The story follows Shiki Ichinose, who learns of his Oni heritage after his adoptive father dies to protect him from the Momotaro organization. He encounters fellow Oni, and sets on a path of revenge against the organization aiming to dismantle it while learning to control his powers with a badass sensei and chaotic fellow classmates.

In March 2024, Yen Press announced that they had licensed the manga for English release in North America, with the first volume set to be released in September of the same year. The series has also been licensed in France by Kana, and in Italy by Panini Comics.

In December 2023, it was announced that the series would receive a stage play adaptation, which ran at the Tennozu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo from February 17–24, 2024, and at the Umeda Arts Theater's Theater Drama City in Osaka from February 29 to March 3 of the same year.

The manga was nominated for the 2021 Next Manga Awards in the print category.By February 2022, the manga had over 1.2 million copies in circulation, over 1.85 million copies in circulation by November 2022, over 2.2 million copies in circulation by March 2023, over 2.6 million copies in circulation by December 2023 and over 3 million copies in circulation by May 2024.

According to the press release, the Tougen Anki anime is described as such:

"You inherit the blood of an Oni (demon)...

The bloodlines of Oni and Momotaro have been passed down among certain humans for generations. Long ago, the Oni, aware of their own ferocity, lived in seclusion. However, their peace was shattered by an invasion led by Momotaro. Over thousands of years, these two factions formed the Momotaro Agency and the Oni Agency, respectively, and have been locked in conflict ever since.

The protagonist, Shiki Ichinose, suddenly learns of his Oni lineage following an unexpected attack by Momotaro. This revelation sets Shiki on a path to discover the destiny that lies within his blood — a meeting with the Oni dwelling within him.

— A new generation of dark heroics begins here in this tale of demons!"

Yen Press describes the manga’s synopsis as:

"Shiki Ichinose’s blood is Oni, and his father’s is Momotarou. Normally, those with Momotarou blood hunt the Oni—but Shiki’s father refused to kill him as an infant. Instead, he adopted Shiki and raised him despite the rebellious attitude and dangerous temper that come with Oni blood. When a member of the Momotarou Agency kills Shiki’s father, Shiki vows to avenge him. But as he hones his abilities and learns to control his Oni blood, will he be strong enough to survive the dangers waiting for him…?"

