Jujutsu Kaisen: All Deaths We Have Seen In The Anime So Far

Jujustu Kaisen is a world filled with curses that can kill humans. To combat these, special-educated individuals became Jujutsu sorcerers, tasked with protecting the common people. However, their efforts have been unsuccessful, leading to many deaths. Even sorcerers can be overwhelmed by the curses and end up dying.

Jujutsu Kaisen features numerous major characters who are killed or injured, leaving fans in shock. Despite some deaths, the sense of uncertainty and unpredictable plot makes JJK one of Shonen Jump's most thrilling series to follow.

Here are every death in the anime so far.

1. Wasuke Itadori

Wasuke, Itador's grandfather, was introduced at the beginning of the series and the first character to die in Jujutsu Kaisen. Yuji's parents were absent, so Wasuke raised him. Yuji described Wasuke as a father to him. He died in old age, requesting Yuji to help others to prevent loneliness.

2. Nagi Yoshino

Nagi, Junpei's mother, was a different kind of parent than conventional parents who forced their children to follow their will. Despite her son's skipping school, Nagi trusted him and encouraged him. A cursed spirit killed Nagi, but Mahito plotted to manipulate Junpei, causing the curse to enter Nagi's house.

3. Rika Orimo

Rika, Yuta's childhood friend, died in a car accident at eleven. Yuta, unable to accept her death, turned her into a special-grade apparition. She stayed with him for years before he freed her from his curse. Even after Rika's soul passed to the afterlife, the cursed spirit remains with Yuta, helping him in battle.

4. Suguru Geto

Suguru, a popular Jujutsu Kaisen character, was killed in the prequel movie. Initially introduced as a ruthless antagonist, fans grew to love him after his backstory was revealed. Gojo, who had betrayed Suguru, experienced extreme distress. Suguru was fatally wounded after losing to Yuta, and Gojo dealt the final blow.

5. Junpei Yoshino

Junpei, a school student, becomes a curse user after meeting Mahito, who treats him as a toy and manipulates him for fun. Mahito even kills Junpei's mother to drive him to the edge. Yuji, who had known Junpei, saves him but is turned into a transfigured human and killed in front of Yuji, causing Yuji to resent Mahito.

6. Eso

Eso, the middle brother of Choso and Kechizu, was stronger and humanoid. He had various techniques, including Rot and Decay. Yuji and Nobara fought them, believing they were cursed spirits. Yuji felt guilty but had to carry out his mission, helping Nobara kill Eso while he was running away.

7. Kechizu

Kechizu, a Death Painting's youngest brother, had Rot and Decay techniques but was weaker than his brothers. He fought alongside Eso, Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi, but was overpowered by them. Kechizu's technique instantly destroyed the cursed womb.

8. Riko Amanai

Riko, a Star Plasma Vessel, was destined to merge with Master Tengen to maintain barriers. However, non-sorcerers wanted Master Tengen to be "tainted" by using other bodies. Despite Gojo and Geto's protection, Riko is killed by Toji Fushiguro.

9. Toji Fushiguro

Toji, a member of the Zenin Clan, was a powerful character with a heavenly-restricted body and superhuman skills. He defeated special-grade sorcerers with sharpened senses. After receiving fatal injuries, Gojo used the Reverse Cursed Technique to defeat the Sorcerer Killer, showcasing his abilities.

10. Yu Haibara

Yu Haibara, junior to Kento Nanami, and Geto were sent to kill a Grade 2 curse. Upon reaching there, they find out that it was actually a deity of the area and strong enough to be a Grade 1. The curse was too powerful for inexperienced sorceres, causing Haibara’s death.

11. Kokichi Muta

Kokichi Muta's death marked the first character death in the Jujutsu Kaisen Shibuya Incident arc. He assisted Mahito and his allies in infiltrating the Jujutsu School to obtain a normal body through Idle Transfiguration. Despite his cursed energy, Kokichi had a frail body. Mahito killed him before the Incident began.

12. Hanami

Hanami, a cursed spirit, was tasked with keeping Gojo in a specific location for twenty minutes to activate the Prison Realm. Gojo, annoyed by the villains' brutal murder of civilians, killed Hanami easily.

13. Ogami

Ogami was a curse user who allied herself with Kenjaku to seal Gojo. She wanted to commit crimes freely, but Gojo’s existence restricted her. Ogami had the ability to summon the body or soul information from a deceased person using their corpse. She was killed after summoning Toji, whom she was unable to control.

14. Dagon

Dagon, a character from the series, matured in the Shibuya Incident arc. Despite his strength, Nanami, Naobito, Maki, and Megumi couldn't match Dagon. However, Toji, guided by instinct, killed Dagon, who disregarded him and paid the price.

15. Mimiko Hasaba

Suguru adopted Mimiko and her twin sister Nanako, who were abused and held captive by their village. After killing all residents, they were taken with Suguru. The sisters were curse users and helped during Suguru's Night Parade of a Hundred Demons. Mimiko and Nanako requested Sukuna to kill Kenjaku, but he instead blew up Mimiko’s head after being annoyed.

16. Nanako Hasaba

After Mimiko dies, Nanako tries to attack Sukuna, but her head is cut in half. Sukuna is annoyed by the sisters who tried to gain leverage by knowing the last finger's location and asking for a favor. Despite their efforts, their deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen were pitiful, as they only wanted to free Geto's body from Kenjaku.

17. Jogo

Jogo defeated Yuji by forcing him to consume fifteen fingers of Sukuna, who attacked the curse. The fight ended with Sukuna destroying a large part of Shibuya. After the fight, Sukuna acknowledged Jogo, calling him "strong." Jogo cried and took his last breath.

18. Haruta Shigemo

Haruta, a curse user with Kenjaku, caused trouble during the Sister School Exchange Event and returned to Shibuya to attack sorcerers. Despite being defeated by Nanami, he managed to kill Megumi and destroy Shibuya before Sukuna intervened, causing Haruto to be vertically cut in half.

19. Kento Nanami

Nanami, a beloved Jujutsu Kaisen character, dies brutally after being injured in Dagon's domain. Despite his injuries, he continues to kill transmuted humans in Shibuya until he encounters Mahito, who blows up his upper body. Nanami dies in front of Yuji, adding to his trauma and despair.

20. Mahito

Mahito's death in Jujutsu Kaisen is a satisfying one, as he was the embodiment of evil and killed many fan-favorite characters. Yuji, his natural enemy, ultimately lost against him, but Kenjaku uses Geto's ability to absorb him before Yuji can kill the curse.

21. Mai Zenin

The Zenin Clan planned to kill Maki, Mai, and Megumi, but Mai was injured and thrown into a pit with Maki. Mai used her last energy to create a weapon for Maki, lifting restrictions on her body as they are twins. Mai’s death lifted the restrictions on Maki’s body, since they’re twins and one and the same. Hence, Maki destroyed her entire clan to avenge Mai

22. Zenin Clan massacre

Following Mai's death, Maki's heavenly restriction became on par with that of Toji's as her cursed energy was completely recovered. This transformation was followed by Maki massacring all of Zenin clan members, including her parents.

23. Satoru Gojo

The internet exploded due to the death of Jujutsu Kaisen's beloved character, Gojo. Gojo, a key character in the story, was sealed in the Shibuya Incident arc and appeared after a long time. Despite valiantly fighting against the King of Curses, he was ultimately defeated by the embodiment of disaster.

24. Hajime Kashimo

Hajime, an ancient curse user, lost against Hakari and joined sorcerers to fight Sukuna. After Gojo defeated the King of Curses, Kashimo jumped into the battlefield and revealed his cursed technique. However, even the God of Lightning was defeated easily.

25. Iori Hazenoki

Iori, a reincarnated sorcerer, allied with Reggie Star's group, antagonists for the Culling Game Arc. In Chapter 239, Kenjaku's POV shifts to Kenjaku, who is eliminating players for his plan. Iori Hazenoki is one of Kenjaku's victims. Takaba enters the scene.

26.Fumihiko Takaba

Takaba, a powerful character, faced an ancient curse user, Kenjaku. Their hilarious fight ended tragically, with Takaba being used as bait for Yuta's sneak attack. Yuta beheaded Geto's body, but Kenjaku's plan remains unknown. The comedian-turned-sorcerer was a key figure in the series.

27. Hiromi Higuruma

Higuruma, who participated in the battle against the strongest, dies in Chapter 247, entrusting his will to Yuji. His death mirrors Nanami's, forcing Yuji to relive the trauma. Yuji may receive Sukuna's recognition of his talent after Gojo.

28. Tsumiki Fushiguro

Tsumiki, Megumi's step-sister, was in a coma due to a nationwide curse. The curse was to revive ancient sorcerers. Tsumiki's body was used to revive Yorozu, but Sukuna took over Megumi's body and used her technique to kill Tsumiki, causing her despair.

29. Masamichi Yaga

Yaga’s death in Jujutsu Kaisen was shocking since he was one of the few characters introduced in the early chapters. Not only that, Yoshinobu Gakuganji killed him, someone Yaga got along with really well. However, Gakuganji was following orders from the higher-ups, who took advantage of Gojo’s absence and framed Yaga for conspiring with Geto.

30. Nobara Kugisaki (unconfirmed)

In the Shibuya Incident Arc, Nobara crosses paths with Mahito and receives a fatal injury. Arata Nitta stops the bleeding and tries to save her, saying the chances of her survival are slim. However, the series never revealed her status since then, making the fandom believe that she may have perished. In chapter 210, Yuji and Megumi talk about their intention not to let Kurusu become a replacement for Nobara, hinting that she indeed died.

