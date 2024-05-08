My Hero Academia 7: Five Characters Expected To Be In Focus This Season

This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga and anime.

Season 7 of the beloved anime series My Hero Academia has already begun streaming as the first episode came out last week. Fams are of course excited to see more all-out battles against the villains that are threatening the balance of humanity.

Fans are also eagerly waiting for the return of some of the most beloved characters of the series. Fan-favorite characters such as Todoroki and Bakugo will be taking a front seat in this season and we will see great character arcs from some heroes who did not get much focus before. Here are 5 characters that will play a big part in the 7th season of My Hero Academia.

Mezo Shoji

Because of his unique character design, Mezo Shoji has always been one of the favorite background characters for fans. But the 1-A student will finally get some of his much-deserved screen time in the 7th season of My Hero Academia. Although the way he will get his spotlight is pretty sad and might end up making some fans cry, we will get to see exactly how strong Shoji is in a fight as he shows off his battle abilities in the upcoming fight against a suitable opponent. The scene will probably also be one of the most notable scenes from the season.

Neito Monoma

Another often-forgotten character, Monoma, will be getting his deserved time under the spotlight in My Hero Academia season 7. Monoma is a student of class 1-B whose quirk is Copy, which allows him to duplicate another person’s quirk after he comes into physical contact with the person. His main scene in this season will mostly be him using Aizawa’s quirk to stop Shigaraki from using his devastating quirk as the other heroes fight the villain. Although he has a supporting role in the fight, his ability will prove to be one of the deciding factors in the battle.

Shoto Todoroki

Of course, we cannot forget the tritagonist of the series, Shoto Todoroki, whose extremely powerful quirk will not be the only reason he will be at the front seat this season. As one of the main characters, Todoroki already has a lot of focus on himself, however, this season will be different as he will be forced to fight against his own broker Dabi aka Toya Todoroki. Even though character development will be an important part of Shoto’s arc this season, we will also get to see his incredible power and battle IQ also come into pay during the fights. Fans of Shoto will undoubtedly have a grand time watching their favorite character take center stage.

Katsuki Bakugo

The series deuteragonist Katsuki Bakugo will probably be the main attraction of the 7th season of My Hero Academia. Since the first season of the anime, Bakugo has come a long way and people have absolutely loved the development of his character. In the 7th seaso, Bakugo and is fighting prowess will be the main focus of the story for the first half. We will also see him grow not just as fighter but as a person and see how much people around him have started to respect him as well.

Ochaco Uraraka

If we are talking about emotional story arcs, then Ochaco Uraraka’s shared storyline with Himoko Toga should also be talked about. We will get to know more about both Uraraka and Toga and also see the 1-A student become more sure of herself and her powers. Though her character will have some fight scenes, the focus on Uraraka will be really emotional and heartfelt in nature.

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga-related updates.

