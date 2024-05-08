Will Demon Slayer Season 4 Be On Netflix, Prime, Crunchyroll, or Hulu? Where To Watch Online, And Streaming Details

Demon Slayer season 4 will be released on 12th May. Season 4 will kick off with a one-hour episode. titled To Defeat Muzan Kibutsuji. We can then expect new episodes to follow weekly on Sundays. The fourth season will be mainly devoted to translating the Hashira Training arc that comes as the next to last arc from the manga.

Written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer follows teenage Tanjiro Kamado, who strives to become a Demon Slayer after his family was slaughtered and his younger sister, Nezuko, is turned into a demon. Produced by Ufotable, Demon Slayer is one of the highest-grossing media franchises of all time and the best-selling manga series of all time.

Where will we be able to stream Demon Slayer Season 4?

Demon Slayer Season 4 is set to premiere on May 12, 2024, following Tanjiro's journey in the Hashira Training Arc. The anime follows Tanjiro as he battles demons in early 1900s Japan, inspired by his sister Nezuko's transformation. The season will debut on Crunchyroll in the US and UK. Netflix will likely offer the season later in 2024, following a similar release pattern as previous seasons. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Fans got a sneak peek with the release of the first episode in theaters as part of the compilation film Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training. Demon Slayer season 4 is expected to feature 11 episodes, following the 11-episode arc in previous seasons, though confirmation has not been made.

Advertisement

Here is the current confirmed Demon Slayer season 4 release schedule of the first two episodes:

Demon Slayer season 4, episode 1 - May 12, 2024

Demon Slayer season 4, episode 2 - May 19, 2024

The original Japanese cast, including Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitou, and Hiro Shimono, will reprise their roles. The English cast, featuring Zack Aguilar, Abby Trott, and Bryce Papenbrook, among others, will also return to voice the beloved characters.

What to expect from Demon Slayer Season 4?

In the previous season of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro encountered several hardships, including the Swordsmith Village arc. The squad faced demons, pushed their limitations, and prepared for a clash with the fearsome demon lord, Muzan Kibutsuji.

Demon Slayer season 4 will feature the adaptation of the manga's Hashira Training arc, where Tanjiro undergoes training to become a Hashira. The show will feature the strongest Hashira, including lesser-known ones like Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima, providing a deeper understanding of their personalities than the original Hashira meeting scene.

The Hashira Training arc is only 9 chapters long, however, which is quite short. For comparison, the 11-episode Swordsmith Village arc was 27 chapters long in the manga, meaning each episode adapted about 2 chapters. That would suggest that either season 4 of Demon Slayer will only be 4 or 5 episodes, or that the season will cover more than just this brief arc. The arc that comes after the Hashira Training arc is Demon Slayer's Infinity Castle arc, which at 46 chapters would need a whole season's worth of episodes itself.

Demon Slayer season 4 will focus on the main cast but mainly focus on Hashira, like Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima, Serpent Hashira Obanai Iguro, and Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa. Tanjiro will spend time training with each character one-on-one, building relationships with them that will be crucial in the final arc, as they have yet to do much in the story.

Tanjiro won't just be training with the Hashira who've been out of focus; fan favorites like season 3's Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito or season 2's Tengen Uzui will also return to aid in Tanjiro's training. The story will also catch back up with Zenitsu and Inosuke, who were separated from Tanjiro and sent on other missions, thus leaving them absent from the Swordsmith Village arc. Genya will also be around, and has some issues to work out with his brother, Sanemi.

Advertisement

Tanjiro voice actor Natsuki Hanae recently shared a teaser about what we've got in store. He exclusively told RadioTimes.com, "There’s a lot more training and action that you didn’t see so much in season 1. There’s a really big sense of that in this next season. I think fans will really be able to get behind their favourite characters."

Demon Slayer has 11 arcs across 23 volumes. The 10th storyline is the Hashira Training arc. While nothing has been confirmed, it is doubtful that the upcoming season will be the show’s last. The final arc will likely be reserved for its own season.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1 Preview: Tengen Uzui, Obanai Iguro & Hashira Take Over Center Stage; DEETs