The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human: New Cast Updates, Plot & More to Know

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human, an upcoming TV anime based on the dark fantasy manga, revealed three new cast members for the series, which will broadcast in Japan on TOKYO MX, BS Asahi, and other stations beginning in July 2024.

The original The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human manga is published in Japan under Futabasha's Monster Comics imprint. Norihiko Nagahama directs the TV anime adaptation at studio A-CAT. Touko Machida provides series composition, while Masami Sueoka provides the character designs which are based on original designs by KUMA, and KOHTA YAMAMOTO provides the music.

ALSO READ: Demon Slayer: Is Tanjiro Close To Hashira Giyu Tomiyoka? Explored Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human: new cast update

Happinet has announced the addition of three new voice cast members to the upcoming Human TV anime series, The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army Was a Human, set to premiere in Japan in July 2024. The new cast members include Manatsu Murakami as Alistair, Yumi Uchiyama as Fiorentina, Choo as Romberg.

They join a main cast that is headlined by:

Jun Fukuyama as Ike

Hina Tachibana as Satie

Shizuka Ito as Cefiro

Manaka Iwami as Dairokuten Demon Lord

Azumi Waki as Lilith

Kentaro Tone as Jiron

Happinet describes the synopsis of The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army was a Human as:

Advertisement

"Ike is known as 'the strongest magician in the demon king’s army' and is single-handedly conquering fortresses. The way he mows down the enemies with his immense magic truly makes him a monster feared by both allies and foes alike. However, he has a secret that he cannot tell other demons. 'I’m actually human'.”

A brief about The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human is a Japanese light novel series written by Ryousuke Hata and illustrated by Kuma. It began serialization online in February 2016 on the user-generated novel publishing website Shōsetsuka ni Narō. It was later acquired by Futabasha, who have published five volumes from September 2016 to April 2018 under their Monster Bunko imprint.

A manga adaptation illustrated by Anajiro began serialization on Futabasha's Gaugau Monster manga website on July 12, 2019. The manga's chapters have been collected into ten tankōbon volumes as of January 2024.

An anime television series adaptation was announced on January 19, 2024. The series is produced by Studio A-Cat and directed by Norihiko Nagahama, with Touko Machida writing series scripts, Masami Sueoka designing the characters, and Kohta Yamamoto composing the music. It is set to premiere in July 2024, on Tokyo MX and BS Asahi. The opening theme song, Ctrl C, is performed by Kohta Yamamoto featuring Shun Ikegai.

ALSO READ: Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Episode 3: What Happens To Fighter D? Explored