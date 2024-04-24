Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Episode 3: What Happens To Fighter D? Explored

The third episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, released on April 21, 2024, has sparked a stir on social media due to concerns about the fate of Fighter D, a rebellious monster who seeks to defeat the Divine Dragon Keepers.

The episode features a surprising twist where the Blue Keeper uses his Divine Artifact to blow up Fighter D, causing shock among fans. Despite the episode suggesting that Fighter D died at the hands of Dragon Keepers, the reality is far from it.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger Episode 3: Did Fighter D die?

In Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 3, Fighter D survives despite Blue Keeper's Divine Artifact causing a massive blast. Yumeko's dynamite triggered the blast, not the Divine Artifact. As an immortal fighter, he survived the blast, but couldn't completely evade it due to a stomach wound.

Since the Divine Keepers were fighting the monster at the Red Garrison and not at the usual spot for the Sunday Showdown, he held back to avoid damaging the building. As such, Blue Keeper was surprised by the unusual explosion.Fighter D reappears in chapter 7 of the manga and Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 3 covered the manga until chapter 5. As such, fans will likely see Fighter D returning in the upcoming episode, which will be released on April 28, 2024.

The manga describes how Fighters or Dusters are destroyed by either the Floating Fortress or the wind. Fighter D, who was blown up by Yumeko's dynamite, is revived in a jungle. Despite being immortal, he struggles with a stomach wound. Despite knowing that a Divine Artifact can end his life, he survives Blue Keeper's attack. Hibiki Sakurama arrives with first aid and offers to team up with the monster.

Meanwhile, the Divine Dragon Keepers send their juniors to search for the Red Keeper's Divine Artifact, which went missing after the battle against Fighter D. According to Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 3, Fighter D sacrificed his left arm and turned it into a fake Divine Artifact, leaving the real one with Yumeko Suzukiri.

As such, they were able to secure at least one Divine Artifact. Since Figther D is still alive, he will look for ways to overwhelm the Dragon Keepers and live life the way he always wanted to. Yet, before that, he has to cross multiple hurdles.

What happened in Go! Go! Loser Ranger episode 3?

In episode 3 of Go! Go! Loser Ranger which is titled Our Evil Will Bloom, Sakurama, after Fighter F's death, reveals that he knew D was a monster and wanted to work with him to take down the Rangers. Instead of destroying them like Suzukiri, Sakurama wanted D to reform the Rangers from the inside, leaving D disgusted and stating he wasn't fit to be a Ranger.

The following Sunday, Fighter D, with help from Suzukiri, snuck into Ranger headquarters to steal Red Keeper’s Divine Artifact, as the Rangers never bring them with them for the Sunday Showdown. While there, D got into a one-sided fight with Tokita and repeatedly had his head blown off, but after threatening to blow him up with dynamite, D was able to eke out a win and escape with Red’s Divine Artifact. D couldn’t get far with it, however, as Red Keeper was waiting for D where he made his escape.

Fighter D, outmatched by Red Keeper, was killed by a Divine Artifact when the Dragon Keepers arrived. However, D used his transformation abilities to disguise his arm as Red Keeper's, allowing Suzukiri to steal a Divine Artifact even after D's death. A mysterious figure, possibly a powerful monster, killed Rangers in a post-credits scene.

As big a twist as it might be for D to die so soon, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! might have already spoiled that not being the case. Not only would it be odd for the protagonist to die after three episodes, but the final shot of the ending theme has D transforming into Sakurama.

So that probably means that D will be revealed to have survived the fight and eventually start impersonating Sakurama. How that would play out is unclear, but with any luck, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! will be quick about explaining the ins and outs of it all.

