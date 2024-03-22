Train to the End of the World Anime: New Teaser Out; Release Date, Plot & More to Know

Train to the End of the World, an upcoming original TV anime, has published a new teaser trailer depicting the main cast embarking on their adventures in a strangely altered world. The series will broadcast in Japan beginning on April 1, 2024, and it will also stream on Crunchyroll as part of the spring 2024 anime simulcast lineup. Crunchyroll describes Train to the End of the World: "A group of girls hop onto an abandoned train to explore the outside world with strange anomalies."

Train to the End of the World new trailer and release date

Train to the End of the World will premiere on the AT-X channel on April 1 at 9:00 p.m. It will also run on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS11. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs under the title Train to the End of the World.

The anime follows Shizuru Chikura, a girl in a rural town, who is haunted by a strange occurrence. She and three other girls board an abandoned train to explore the outside world, where survival is uncertain. Their final stop on the "Doomsday Train" is unknown.

The cast of the anime are;

Azumi Waki as Nadeshiko Hoshi, nicknamed Nadeko

Erisa Kuon as Reimi Kuga

Hina Kino as Akira Shinonome

Chika Anzai as Shizuru Chikura

Nao Tōyama as Yōka Nakatomi

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Zenjirō

The anime also has a voiceless character named Pochisan.

Tsutomu Mizushima is directing the anime at EMT Squared. Michiko Yokote is overseeing the series scripts, and Asako Nishida is designing the characters based on namo's original designs, and serving as chief animation director. Miho Tsujibayashi is composing the music.

Rei Nakashima performs the opening theme song GA-TAN GO-TON, and Rokudenashi performs the ending theme song Eureka. Manga artist Torimura will start serializing a manga adaptation, told from Akira's perspective, on the free manga website KadoComi on March 25.

A brief about the anime, Train to the End of the World

The original anime television series was announced on Railway Day on October 14, 2022, which celebrates the 150th anniversary of Japan's first railway.

The trailer reveals more visuals from the series and a lot of new dialogue, but we still don’t have a proper idea of what kind of post-apocalyptic adventure this series is going to take us.

The new song, Eureka, marks the first anime tie-up for Rokudenashi, and it was composed by Vocaloid producer Tota Kasamura. It will be released on digital services on April 2, immediately after the broadcast of the first episode of the anime. Vocalist Ninzin of Rokudenashi said,

"For Eureka, the ending theme song of Train to the End of the World, I collaborated with Vocaloid Producer Tota Kasamura. It is our first anime tie-up as Rokudenashi, and as someone who watches anime myself, I feel honored to be entrusted with this task. When singing, I imagined how the song would flow as the ending of the anime. Particularly in the chorus, there are many parts where I had to project my voice, so I could sing freely. We hope this song resonates with everyone’s hearts."

The story is described as tackling “apocalyptic world × train × friendship” and is promising to be a unique new original anime.

