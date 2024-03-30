What Is Saiyan Day? Dragon Ball Marked 2024 Celebrations With Vegeta Battle Armor Cosplay

Saiyan Day is celebrated on 18th March every year by Dragon Ball fans worldwide. The reason behind this is that the number of this date, 318, sounds similar to Saiyan in Japanese. That is why the day has been given the moniker: to celebrate the alien species from which many of the important characters of the Dragon Ball universe are, including Goku and Vegeta.

This Year Saiyan Day was dedicated to Vegeta

To celebrate the Saiyan Day of 2024, the people behind the official Dragon Ball social media accounts decided to honor Vegeta, a villain-turned-hero and one of the strongest Saiyans. They did this by showing off a fantastic cosplay of Vegeta's battle armor.

Vegeta's battle armor is one of the most iconic garbs of the Dragon Ball universe and, after Goku's orange Gi, probably one of the most recognizable as well. However, neither the creator of the cool cosplay nor the one wearing it for the pictures was identified on the X (formerly Twitter) post, which read, "Today is Saiyan Day! To celebrate, we tried our hand at recreating Vegeta's Saiyan battle armor!"

Many characters in the Dragon Ball universe have distinct and iconic styles. The official account has previously focused on the fashion of characters like Master Roshi and Bulma. Goku's son Goten and Vegeta's son Trunks have also been bringing their fashion game to Dragon Ball Super.

The post was a major hit among the fans

Of course, fans loved the way the people behind the Dragon Ball social media account decided to honor Vegeta on this Saiyan Day. Since Vegeta is one of the most important characters and one of the best character arcs in the story, it is no surprise that the Saiyan managed to win so many hearts.

A lot of positive comments from fans flew in. One user, @DotoDoya, even edited a fake Vogue cover with one of the pictures from the photoshoot, which people found hilarious. The comment section was also flooded with Vegeta gifs. Recently, the passing of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama has shrouded the whole fandom in a cloak of sadness, and this post seemed to bring in a little bit of happiness amidst that.

