Yatagarasu Anime Reveals Promo for The Golden Crow Arc With July Premiere; More To Know

The Golden Crow Arc from Yatagarasu is all set to release on July 20, 2024. The anime adaptation is being produced by Studio Pierrot and is based on the third novel of Yatagarasu, titled Kin no Karasu. Along with this, the Studio is also adding a new character to the series.

Yatagarasu is a light novel series written by Chisato Abe. The series began publication in June 2012, before getting a manga adaptation in June 2018. As of February 2024, 10 main volumes and two side story volumes have been released. An anime adaption based on the second novel premiered in April 2024.

Here’s everything else you need to know about the new series.

Kin no Karasu Release Date

The official website and X (formerly Twitter) account released a new promotional video for the anime. The official videos showcased previews of the third arc from the novel. Yatagarasu is all set to release on July 20, 2024.

The series will air on NHK G in Japan. For international audiences, the series will be available on Crunchyroll. Yoshikai Kyougoku will be directing the series, while Yukiko Yanamuro will be responsible for the scripts.

Takumo Norita is designing the characters, including the new one, Koume. Koume will be voiced by the popular Yume Miyamoto. Along with Yume, here’s a look at some of the characters and their voice actors.

Yukiya (Mutsumi Tamura)

Wakamiya (Miyu Irino)

Asebi (Rina Honnizumi)

Hamayū (Hiroki Nanami)

Masuho no Susuki (Ayaka Fukuhara)

Shiratama (Rie Kugimiya)

Yatagarasu Plot

Based on Chisato Abe’s light novels, the series follows the Yatagarasu, a tribe of demons who can shape-shift between crows and humans. The main focus is on Yukiya, a Yatagarasu, who is appointed by the Crown Prince, Wakamiya.

Things go haywire when he finds himself entangled in a conspiracy to overthrow the heir to the Imperial throne. Apart from this, further details for the plot are under wraps as of now. Stay tuned for more details on Yatagarasu.

