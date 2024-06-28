5 Manga To Read If You Like Kagurabachi: From Gachiakuta To Blue Exorcist

Kagurabachi has gone down as one of the most popular mangas, even surpassing the likes of Spy x Family, Dragon Ball Super, and Boruto on Manga Plus’s popularity ranking. As of April 2024, the manga has received over 99 million views, making it one of the more popular ones on Manga Plus.

Everyone likes to see the protagonist winning right? Especially considering how this anime follows the life of a swordsmith, who seeks revenge against a gang of sorceres who killed his father. If you’re looking for more of a good guy vs. a bunch of bad guys type of manga, we have got you covered.

Manga like Kagurbachi

1. Berserk

If you felt some sort of emotion for Chihiro in Kagurabachi, then expect to get hit by a freight train of emotions if you follow Guts’ journey. A manga with revenge as the main theme, Berserk is one of the most popular mangas of all time.

Started way back in August 1989 by the late Kentaro Miura, Berserk follows the story of Guts, the Black Swordsman whose life changes for the worse when he comes across Griffith, captain of a band of mercenaries.

It would be unfair if we spoil the plot anymore, for it is a must-read. One thing is for sure, the protagonist goes through the worst, and we mean the WORST scenarios possible. The manga is as intense as Kagurabachi and deserves the No. 1 spot for anyone looking for manga like Kagurabachi.

2. Gachiakuta

Another manga where all the luck is against the protagonist. The manga by Kei Urana follows the life of a poor boy who is wrongly convicted of a crime and forced into exile. As he wanders through the wastelands, he must overcome all odds to quench his thirst for revenge against those who brought him to this hell. The hell in question is an Abyss where all kinds of monsters roam.

What makes it worse is that he was accused of killing his foster father, the only one he loved. This manga is yet to be finished so if you are looking for something like Kagurabachi, with the spotlight on the main character and his quest for revenge, then look no further than Gachiakuta.

3. Vinland Saga

If too much violence is not up to your liking, then the manga of the one who has no enemies is perfect. One of the popular ones on the list, Vinland Saga is another revenge-based anime but with a rather surprising twist.

Imagine training your whole life for revenge against the man who killed your father and having that moment taken from you. The main protagonist of the show, Thorfinn, loses his entire purpose of life when he is not able to avenge his father’s death, but he finds a new way to overcome his past.

This one is for the masses, and yet another manga like Kagurabachi. Thorfinn’s journey from revenge to peace will definitely move your heart. From being a ruthless killer to choosing the peaceful path, his journey to becoming the ‘hero’ is one of the most intriguing ones in this list.

4. Legend of the Northern Blade

Another swordsman looking to avenge the death of his father, Legend of the Northern Blade follows the life of Moowon, who is a descendant of the brave warriors of the Northern Heavenly Sect. The warriors have kept the world safe from the Silent Night but it is until Muwoon’s father is accused of colliding with the enemy, that their whole world comes tumbling down.

A huge responsibility lies upon his shoulders when he finally manages to escape free from his captors. He must prove his father’s innocence who killed himself to protect Moowon. Follow Moowon as he embarks on a journey with no family and allies left.

With the main characters losing their fathers, Legend of the Northern Blade is pretty similar to Kagurabachi.

5. Blue Exorcist

Last, but not least on the list is Blue Exorcist, a manga by Kazuke Kato that follows the life of Rin Okumura who seems to lead a rather ordinary life. His life is no longer ordinary after he finds out that he is the son of Satan.

What makes it worse is that Satan kills his foster father Shirou. Left with only his twin brother Yukio, Rin decides that he will join the True Cross Order and become an exorcist. Blue Exorcist is a manga like Kagurabachi which we highly recommend. Do read this if you want to find out whether the son of Satan can really become a true exorcist while keeping his identity secret. While also trying to defeat his real father, Satan.

With their intricate plot, character development, and OMG moments, these mangas like Kagurabachi are excellent choices. Each one of them offers a unique element. Happy Reading!

