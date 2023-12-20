Apartment 404 First Look: BLACKPINK's Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Jung Ha and more star in variety show; Watch

Apartment 404, tvN’s upcoming variety show that boasts a star-studded ensemble of BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun and more, has added to fans excitement ahead of its release by sharing the first look of the show.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Yoo Jae Suk and more share Apartment 404

tvN's buzz-worthy variety show, Apartment 404, is set to captivate audiences with its star-studded lineup and intriguing premise. Unveiling the full cast, the show boasts a powerhouse ensemble including Yoo Jae Suk, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lee Jung Ha, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, and Yang Se Chan, heightening anticipation for its release.

Helmed by director Jung Chul Min of the popular series Sixth Sense, Apartment 404 promises a thrilling blend of reality and mystery. Set within an apartment, six residents embark on uncovering the truth behind inexplicable occurrences within their abode. Each episode, grounded in real-life accounts, presents distinct settings spanning various periods and locales, challenging viewers to flex their investigative prowess and delve into bygone eras.

The release of the first teasers amplifies excitement, hinting at the show's immersive storytelling and enigmatic plotlines. With a stellar cast and a premise promising unparalleled entertainment, Apartment 404 is primed to be a must-watch, inviting audiences on an immersive journey to untangle mysteries rooted in time and space. Anticipations soar high as viewers prepare to unravel the secrets lurking within the confines of Apartment 404.

Know more about Apartment 404

News broke on October 5, confirming BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lee Jung Ha's participation in tvN's upcoming variety show Apartment 404. Joining the ranks alongside Yoo Jae Suk and Cha Tae Hyun, the duo's involvement was officially confirmed by tvN following industry insiders' reports.

While specific broadcasting details are pending, tvN affirmed the inclusion of Jennie and Lee Jung Ha, hinting at an exciting dynamic within the show. Additionally, the production team is actively scouting guests to enrich the program's diverse lineup.

Scheduled for a premiere in the first half of 2024, Apartment 404 is gearing up to be a captivating addition to tvN's lineup. Stay tuned for further updates on this intriguing venture as it promises a blend of reality, mystery, and star power in the comfort of an apartment setting.

