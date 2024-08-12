Are You Sure: BTS’ Jimin, V and Jungkook promise fall version of travel show filled with ‘fun and unpredictable moments’

Are You Sure?!, the new travel show from the BTS maknae line has surprised fans with the fall version poster and announcement for the travel log show as Jungkook and Jimin will be joined by V. In the new announcement video, Jimin, Jungkook, and V have promised fans they will see “fun and unpredictable moments” in the upcoming fall episodes of the travel show Are You Sure?!

On August 12, 2024, BTS’ Twitter surprised fans by dropping a surprise announcement of Are You Sure?! with the full maknae (a Korean word for youngsters or junior) line Jimin, Jungkook, and V.

As teased before, V will be joining Jungkook and Jimin on their travel adventures in Jeju in upcoming episodes of Are You Sure?! It will be a whole new VMinKook version of the travel show.

In the new announcement video, Jimin, V, and Jungkook begin by doing the iconic BTS greeting after a long time.

Then the three BTS members announce the travel log series Are You Sure?! which they describe will not only record their travel adventures but also the ups and downs and show more than “moments of relaxation”.

Jimin, V, and Jungkook then promise that viewers will be able to see various sides of them and it will be filled with “fun and unpredictable moments”. V adds that since ARMYs (BTS’ official fandom) has always enjoyed watching them on trips, they are excited to see their reactions.

Watch Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s announcement of Are You Sure?!’s VMinKook version here:

On the other hand, Are You Sure?! also unveiled a brand new VMinKook poster for the travel show. The poster is an extension of the old version of the poster with only Jimin and Jungkook.

In the poster, we see Jungkook, Jimin, and V with underwater gear doing the expression Are You Sure?!

See Are You Sure?!’s new poster here:

Meanwhile, the new episode of Are You Sure with V will premiere this Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST).

At present, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are enlisted in the military as active duty soldiers, three of them enlisted last December.

