Why did BTS' V cuss out Jungkook in Are You Sure? Hilarious Taekook interaction leaves fans amused

In a recent episode of Are You Sure?!, BTS member Jungkook unexpectedly ended a call with his bandmate V, which led to V sending a text message filled with expletives, much to the amusement of fans. Are You Sure?! is a current Korean variety show featuring Jungkook and Jimin, with two episodes already aired.

On August 8, 2024, the travel variety show starring BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook premiered. Two episodes of the show have been released so far which have managed to make fans excited for more. The members are seen doing adventurous activities as they travel across many cities. However, during their leisure, Jungkook ends up calling his beloved bandmate V or Kim Taehyung but the events transpiring after the conversation leave everyone giggling.

Jungkook shares with V on the phone that he is filming a travel show along with Jimin and he will also be riding a motorcycle. This piqued V’s interest and he started asking questions about the show even though he was in the middle of a photoshoot. However, Jungkook suddenly cuts the call and starts laughing, as he is aware of what he has done. Just seconds later, he receives a text message from V in which he cusses out Jungkook for doing so.

Advertisement

Jimin and Jungkook uncontrollably laugh at the V’s amusing reaction. Nevertheless, Jungkook replies, ‘I love you’ in a text message as a form of apology to him. Fans of the artists found the small interaction hysterical and took to social media platforms to discuss it. Many felt like they had an adorable sibling-like energy and dynamic that everyone was fawning over.

The ongoing travel show Are You Sure?! starring Jungkook and Jimin will showcase the idols in various new places. The duo's adventure kicks off in the United States and then takes them to Jeju Island and Sapporo, where they'll partake in camping, canoeing, and road trips. A new teaser video, along with the official poster for the show, has been released.

The show will consist of 8 episodes in total, and the first two episodes of the show dropped on August 8, 2024, on the Disney+ streaming platform.

ALSO READ: NCT DREAM's Renjun will return from hiatus with participation in group single Rains in Heaven; to sit out for US leg of world tour