ARMYs celebrate BTS V's 100-Day military enlistment anniversary with free coffee event for active duty soldiers

In honor of BTS V's 100-day military enlistment anniversary, fans organized a heartwarming event, distributing free coffee and rice cakes to active duty soldiers in Chuncheon. The event, spearheaded by the Kim Taehyung Support Korea fan group, showcased the fans' appreciation for V and their support for the soldiers serving alongside him.

BTS’ V’s fans celebrate 100-day anniversary of his military enlistment

BTS member V's 100-day military enlistment anniversary was celebrated in a heartwarming way by his dedicated fans. In collaboration with a coffee brand Ududumir and Chuncheon Myeongdong branches, the Kim Taehyung Support Korea fan group organized a special event in Chuncheon. They distributed 100 cups of coffee and 100-day celebration rice cakes to active-duty soldiers, expressing gratitude for their service alongside V.

The event garnered a positive response from soldiers, with one expressing surprise at the fans' initiative and pledging to deliver the rice cake directly to V. Another soldier, touched by the gesture, expressed gratitude for the coffee prepared by V's fans.

Representatives from Kim Taehyung Supporters Korea emphasized their gratitude to soldiers serving with V and their eagerness for his return. The event showcased the unity and support of BTS V's fanbase, highlighting their dedication to both the idol and the military personnel.

This gesture follows a similar act of kindness by J-Hope's fan club in February, demonstrating the positive influence of BTS fans in supporting the armed forces.

BTS’ V surprised fans with the release of FRI(END)S

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, once again mesmerized fans with his latest digital single, FRI(END)S, released on March 15, 2024. The accompanying mesmerizing music video, featuring British actress Ruby Sear, added another layer of allure to the song. FRI(END)S was a sweet confession track filled with unexpected twists, captivating listeners with heartfelt lyrics, and V's soulful vocals.

Notably, the song broke records by reaching #1 on iTunes in numerous countries in 2024, showcasing V's immense popularity and the widespread appeal of his music. With FRI(END)S, V continued to showcase his artistic prowess and solidified his position as a global icon in the K-pop industry.

