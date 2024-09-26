Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Queen of Tears, Lovely Runner, Mask Girl, and more

The 2024 Asian Academy Creative Awards unveiled the list of winners on September 26. Among the top winners are some of the best dramas of this year including Queen of Tears, Lovely Runner, the Atypical Family, and more. Meanwhile, Mask Girl’s Ahn Jae Hong and Yeom Hye Ran have won the supporting actors awards alongside other talents from many countries across Asia.

On September 26, AACA announced the national winners from each country in various categories. Many South Korean stars and works have bagged some prestigious awards. Check out the full list here:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Ahn Jae Hong (Mask Girl)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Yeom Hye Ran (Mask Girl)

Best Cinematography (Fiction): Yoon Dae Young (Lovely Runner)

Best Direction (Fiction): Jang Young Woo, Kim Hee Won (Queen of Tears)

Best Direction (Non-Fiction): Jeong Cheol Min (Apartment 404)

Best Drama Series: The Atypical Family

Best Game or Quiz Program: Apartment 404

Best General Entertainment Program: Exchange 3

Best Music or Dance Program: Street Woman Fighter 2

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: Adventure by Accident 3

Best Original Production by a Streamer (Fiction): A Bloody Lucky Day

Best Screenplay: Park Ji Eun (Queen of Tears)

The Asian Academy Creative Awards were established in 2018 to honor the creative excellence of many artists in countries across Asia. The award ceremony serves as a peer judge of achievement in media production, content creation, and performance.

Now the national winners from all countries will compete for the ultimate award of Goddess of the Creativity statue at the 2024 Asian Academy Creative Awards ceremony this December in Singapore.

In previous years, many blockbuster Korean dramas and talented actors have won awards in many categories, further lending a hand in popularizing the Korean TV and film industry. Among the previous winners are Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Taer Ri starrer Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Jung Hae In for D.P., Jo Woo Jin for Narco-Saints, Kim Hye Soo and Lee Jung Eun for Juvenile Justice, Lee Je Hoon for Move to Heaven, Lee Si Young for sweet Home, and more have become the national winners at AACA.

