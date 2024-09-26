Jung Hae In’s mother and brother join actor on Bali trip with Love Next Door co-star Jung So Min

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the co-stars from Love Next Door, were recently seen together at the airport traveling to Bali for a photoshoot. However, they were not alone as they were joined by Jung Hae In’s mother and brother on the trip.

Speculations surrounding Jung Hae In and Jung So Min’s relationship have already been circulating around the internet. Due to their undeniable chemistry in Love Next Door, rumors of their romantic involvement have been swirling around. To add fuel to the fire, Jung Hae In’s family joined the co-stars on their trip to Bali on September 24, 2024. Following the end of the K-drama’s filming, it was confirmed that both the actors would be doing a couple’s photoshoot.

Netizens noticed that Jung Hae In brought his mother and brother to the official schedule. Moreover, his brother also helped Jung So Min when the crowd was getting overwhelmed and even carried some of her fan gifts. This struck a chord with the online community, as they seemed comfortable around each other.

Apart from Jung Hae In and Jung So Min, the other cast members of Love Next Door include Park Ji Young, Jo Han Cheol, Jang Young Nam, Lee Seung Jun, Kim Geum Soon, Han Ye Ju, Jeon Seok Ho, Lee Seung Hyeop, Shim So Young, and more.

The story revolves around childhood friends-turned-rivals Baek Seok Ryu and Choi Seung Hyo. Baek Seok Ryu has always achieved success, from acing her exams to landing her ideal job. However, after a significant event, she decides to leave her position as a project manager at a major company and call off her engagement.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Choi Seung Hyo is a renowned architect and the CEO of Architecture Atelier In. He is described as an attractive individual who is well-liked by everyone. However, they meet each other again in adulthood, sparking old feelings and confronting things that were left unsaid.

Directed by Yoo Je Won and written by Shin Ha Eun, a new episode of the show is released every Saturday and Sunday on the South Korean network, tvN. The show will also be streaming on Netflix in select regions.

ALSO READ: BTS' Boy With Luv music video featuring Halsey surpasses 1.8 billion YouTube views; joins Dynamite