Kim Tae Ri’s Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born releases witty poster featuring the female national theater troupe; SEE PIC

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born is an upcoming South Korean series that has released a brand new poster ahead of its grand premiere. Starring Kim Tae Ri in the leading role, the story revolves around a girl who dreams of becoming a theatre actress. Set in the 1950s, the show will offer a unique take on displaying the hardships of a woman during that time.

On September 26, 2024, the production team of Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born released a poster of the show, which seems like a flyer calling for actors and singers to join the Maeran National Theater Troupe. In the image, several actors are featured, including Kim Tae Ri, who plays the titular character Yoon Jeong Nyeon. Her rival, Heo Young Seo, played by Shin Ye Eun, also appears alongside.

Some of the other members of the troupe include leader Kang So Bok (Ra Mi Ran), and star performers Moon Ok Kyung (Jung Eun Chae) and Seo Hye Rang (Kim Yoon Hye). Other supporting characters include Hong Joo Ran (Woo Davi), Park Cho Rok (Hyun Seung Hee), Baek Do Aeng (Lee Se Young), Seo Bok Sil (Jung Ra El), and Jin Yeon Hong (Jo Ah Young). In the black-and-white image, the members are seen combining traditional hanbok and western-style clothing.

Meanwhile, the taglines on the poster read “top national theater troupe” and “sold out every performance,” extremely reminiscent of the actual posters from the 1950s era.

Adapted from the webtoon Jeong Nyeon written by Seo Irae and illustrated by Namon, the story is set in 1956 post-war Korea. The plot follows Jeong Nyeon, a young woman from Mokpo with no money or formal education but blessed with a natural talent for singing. Determined to make a name for herself, she dreams of joining a women’s traditional theater company and rising to fame.

However, the path to stardom is fraught with challenges, and Jeong Nyeon has much to learn before she can take on a leading role. As she navigates the demanding world of theater, she faces obstacles and setbacks, testing her resilience and passion.

