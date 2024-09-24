Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon starrer Lovely Runner Pt.1 OST by ECLIPSE surpasses 100 million streams on Spotify

The original soundtrack for the K-drama Lovely Runner, titled Lovely Runner Pt. 1 OST, has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. The main character, Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok, is part of a band called ECLIPSE. The group consists of four members: Ryu Sun Jae, Baek In Hyuk played by N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub, Hyun Soo depicted by Moon Xion, and Jay played by Yang Hyuk.

The fact that a K-drama OST can reach this level of streams months after the series has ended is truly impressive. The album includes popular tracks like Sudden Shower and Run Run, among others.

In June 2023, Lovely Runner’s OST track Sudden Shower made its way onto the Billboard Global 200 chart in the U.S., securing the 199th spot. This is a rare achievement for a show's OST to reach such heights.

Sudden Shower is performed by Byeon Woo Seok, who plays the lead vocalist of ECLIPSE in Lovely Runner. The song captures the poignant memory of his character, Ryu Sun Jae, reflecting on his first meeting with Im Sol (played by Kim Hye Yoon) under a yellow umbrella on a rainy day.

Romantic and melancholic, the track expresses his yearning for unrequited love. It has also charted on various platforms like MelOn and has amassed a significant number of streams on Spotify.

This track appears three times in Lovely Runner, each featuring a different version. The first rendition occurs during a live performance by ECLIPSE, where Sun Jae dedicates the song to his fans just before tragedy strikes. The second instance takes place after a time slip to 2009, where he fills in for a missing ECLIPSE member and performs the song during a competition.

The third occurrence comes in the revised 2023 timeline, when Sun Jae suddenly recalls the song, indicating that it has lingered in his mind even after losing his memories.

The K-drama Lovely Runner follows Ryu Sun Jae, a top-tier celebrity whose glamorous public life is overshadowed by exhaustion. Im Sol, an ardent admirer of Sun Jae, finds comfort in his music after a childhood accident derailed her own dreams.

When news of Sun Jae's tragic accident breaks, Sol is devastated. However, fate intervenes, transporting her 15 years into the past to 2008, when both she and Sun Jae are 19-year-old high school students. Seeing this as a divine opportunity, Sol vows to change their destinies while navigating the challenges of altering the past.

