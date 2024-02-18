ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo reveals listening to THESE songs by BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN and VIVIZ to workout

During a recent interview, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo shared insights into his workout routine while promoting his solo debut album, ENTITY. Revealing his playlist, he highlighted tracks like BTS' Jungkook's 3D, SEVENTEEN's Super, and VIVIZ's MANIAC.

Cha Eun Woo’s workout playlist unveiled

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, promoting his solo debut album ENTITY, recently shared his workout playlist, revealing dynamic choices. The list includes BTS member Jungkook's smashing hit single 3D, a pop and R&B record co-written by Jack Harlow and produced by BloodPop and David Stewart.

Cha Eun Woo also jams to SEVENTEEN's Super, one of the two lead singles from their EP FML. The track, inspired by the Monkey King, blends alternative jersey club vibes and explores SEVENTEEN's fight for life.

VIVIZ's MANIAC completes the workout mix, praised for its captivating blend of pop and electronic elements. Released on October 2, 2023, the song delves into overwhelming emotions, featuring intense vocals from VIVIZ members Eunha, Umji, and Sinb. As Cha Eun Woo finds inspiration in these energetic tracks, fans can groove along to the same beats that fuel his workout sessions.

Cha Eun Woo officially embarked on his solo musical journey on February 15

Cha Eun Woo, the charming ASTRO member and actor, embarked on a remarkable solo journey on February 15 with the release of his debut mini-album, ENTITY. The emotionally charged lead track, STAY, served as the anchor for this musical venture that explored diverse landscapes with songs like Where am I, Fu*king great time, and You're the Best. Through ENTITY, Cha Eun Woo showcased his multifaceted talent and genuine artistry.

To celebrate this significant milestone, the artist held his inaugural solo fan-concert, Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator, on February 17 in Seoul. The event offered an exclusive live performance showcase of all the tracks from his debut album, fostering an intimate connection between Cha Eun Woo and his dedicated fan base. This solo stage debut marked a pivotal moment in his career, providing an unforgettable experience for both the artist and his enthusiastic audience on this captivating musical journey.

