Cha Eun Woo, Park Eun Bin, Kim Hae Sook, and more CONFIRMED for supernatural comic action series The WONDERfools; Know more

On November 1, Netflix Korea took to its social media handle to officially reveal the cast and production details for its upcoming original series, The WONDERfools. This unique superpower action comedy will take the audiences back to 1999, a year ripe with apocalyptic fervor and Y2K fears when a group of everyday misfits in the fictional Haeseong city find themselves suddenly endowed with superpowers.

With an ensemble cast led by Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, Kim Hae Sook, Choi Dae Hoon, Im Sung Jae, and Son Hyun Joo, The WONDERfools promises a fresh, dynamic take on the comic action genre.

Park Eun Bin is set to star as Eun Chae Ni, a chaotic yet lovable personality who is both the town’s biggest “trainwreck” and unexpectedly endearing. In this nostalgic late-90s setting, Chae Ni’s life takes a wild turn as she stumbles into unforeseen incidents and unexpectedly gains superpowers. Alongside her, Cha Eun Woo will play the stoic Lee Woon Jung, a civil servant with a mysterious streak. Though Woon Jung is rigid and rule-bound at his City Hall job, he joins Chae Ni as they investigate a wave of unexplained disappearances. Together, the unlikely pair dives into the mystery threatening their city.

The story also weaves in family drama with Kim Hae Sook portraying Chae Ni’s grandmother, Kim Jeon Bok, who runs a popular restaurant in Haeseong. Jeon Bok, described as a resilient yet mysterious figure, shares a dark past that hints at secrets of her own. Choi Dae Hoon takes on the role of Son Kyung Hoon, Haeseong’s notorious troublemaker, while Im Sung Jae will appear as Kang Robin, the town’s “biggest pushover.”

Together, this quirky trio finds themselves entangled in chaotic incidents that bestow them with flawed superpowers. As they unite to face Haeseong’s villains, their contrasting personalities and comedic synergy add levity to the unfolding drama.

Rounding out the cast is Son Hyun Joo as Ha Won Do, a formidable character whose rational exterior hides darker intentions, bringing suspense and tension to the story.

Directed by Yoo In Shik known for his contribution to Extraordinary Attorney Woo and written by Heo Da Joong renowned for writing Extreme Job, with creative input from Kang Eun Kyung known for his work in Dr. Romantic, The WONDERfools combines veteran talent with a story rich in nostalgia, humor, and action.

With its intriguing concept and A-list lineup, The WONDERfools is poised to be a standout addition to Netflix’s ever-expanding slate of Korean originals. Fans can look forward to this exhilarating mix of comedy and action when it premieres.

