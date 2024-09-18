Love in the Moonlight cast reunion: Park Bo Gum shares PICS with Kim Yoo Jung, Jinyoung, more from Chuseok holiday trip

Love in the Moonlight co-stars Park Bo Gum, Kim Yoo Jung, Jinyoung, Chae Soo Bin, and Kwak Dong Yeon reunited after 8 years, gifting fans a special moment. The stars recently went on a trip on the occasion of the Chuseok holiday, posing in the same frame, making fans feel nostalgic.

On September 17, Park Bo Gum shared a series of photos on his Instagram from the delightful reunion trip of Love in the Moonlight cast. The actor alongside his co-stars Kim Yoo Jung, Jinyoung, Chae Soo Bin, and Kwak Dong Yeon, posed with a bright smile, taking fans back in time.

Sharing the heartwarming photos, the Good Boy actor captioned it, “Wishing you a Chuseok holiday filled with Ra On”, referring to his character in the 2016 hit historical drama Love in the Moonlight.

See the reunion photos of Love in the Moonlight cast here:

Park Bo Gum has been having a busy year with his film Wonderland releasing in June, starring in the variety show My Name is Gabriel, and filming for his new drama Good Boy. The actor is currently recovering from the injury he sustained while doing an action scene on the set of Good Boy. He will also set to star with IU in a new drama titled When Life Gives You Tangerine.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Kim Yoo Jung has confirmed her next challenging lead role in the upcoming webtoon-based drama Dear X.

Meanwhile, Jinyoung who recently reprised his roles in Netflix’s hit series Sweet Home 3, is now all set for the premiere of his upcoming film You Are the Apple of My Eye. In this rom-com, he will be seen alongside TWICE’s Dahyun, who is making her acting debut.

Chae Soo Bin has recently wrapped up the filming schedule for her upcoming film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, slated to premiere in 2025. Here, she will be seen acting alongside Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, BLAKCPINK’s Jisoo, and more.

Lastly, Kwak Dong Yeon earned explosive popularity this year with his pivotal role in tvN’s rom-com Queen of Tears. He starred in the role of Kim Ji Won’s brother and Kim Soo Hyun’s brother-in-law in this drama.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 9 Esom movies and TV shows featuring her finest performances; Taxi Driver, Kill Boksoon, LTNS, and more