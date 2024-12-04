BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT sets record as fastest song of 2024 to surpass 500 million Spotify streams

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars' latest hit APT has finally reached an impressive milestone on Spotify. According to the latest update, the song has surpassed a whopping 500 million streams, becoming the fastest release in 2024 to do so. With this, the K-pop idol has also scored her first song to surpass this stream count.

According to an update on December 4, Rosé and Bruno Mars' APT has crossed 513,796,576 streams on Spotify, with an average daily 9,652,145 streams. Released on October 18, 2024, the track managed to achieve the feat within 45 days, becoming the fastest song released in 2024 to achieve 500 million streams on Spotify, even surpassing Bruno Mars' collab with Lady Gaga, Die with a Smile, which took 49 days to reach the Spotify milestone.

In addition, with this, Rosé has also reached a new peak in her solo career, as APT is her first release to exceed the stream count. Her debut release On The Ground is now next in line for 500 million with 489 million streams currently.

Meanwhile, Number One Girl, which is another pre-release of her forthcoming album rosie, has crossed 32 million streams on Spotify.

Congratulations Rose!

Since its release on October 18, APT continued to achieve new milestones, further solidifying Rosé's position in the global music scene. The song became the biggest male-female duet debut of 2024, even overtaking Taylor Swift and Post Malone's Fortnight. It debuted at No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100, making Rosé the first K-pop female soloist to break into the top 10 on the chart.

The BLACKPINK member also earned her first-ever Perfect All-Kill with this viral hit. The achievements don't really stop here. With 21.1 million streams, APT broke a record previously held by BTS' Butter for biggest streaming week on YouTube Music. The playful music video for the song also became the fastest in K-pop to earn 300 million views on YouTube, shattering the record previously held by PSY's Gentleman.

Following the explosive success of APT, Rose released another single titled Number One Girl. Now, she is getting ready to unveil the full album rosie on December 6.

