Bae Suzy, Gong Yoo, Park Bo Gum's Wonderland, and Seo Ye Ji's Eve to release on OTT platform in July 2024

Wonderland is a science fiction film starring Bae Suzy, Gong Yoo, Park Bo Gum and more which was released in June 2024. The film will be streaming on an OTT platform from this month which is July. The popular drama Eve which stars Seo Ye Ji will also be joining the streaming platform. Here are the details.

Wonderland and Eve to join OTT platform

On July 1, Netflix announced that Wonderland and Eve would be added to the streaming platform and will be streaming from July. Song Kang, Lee Do Hyun and Go Min Si starrer original drama Sweet Home Season 3 would also be premiering on the platform this month. Excitement runs high as Wonderland boasts of a brilliant star cast and Sweet Home 3, which is the finale is much-anticipated. Additonally, the global audience will get a chance to watch the hit 2022 revenge drama Eve.

More about Wonderland and Eve

Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik, Jung Yu Mi, and Tang Wei take on the main roles. Gong Yoo makes a special appearance in the film.

Wonderland tells the story of a stimulated universe in which people can communicate with the loved ones that they have lost. Choi Woo Shik and Jung Yu Mi's characters mediate and control the events that take place in Wonderland. Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum play a couple but after Park Bo Gum's character falls into a coma, Bae Suzy chooses to join Wonderland.

Seo Yea Ji, Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun and Lee Sang Yeob lead the revenge drama Eve.

Eve tells the story of a woman whose family is torn apart due to evil forces. Her father tragically dies and her happy family crumbles. She decides to get her revenge on the rich people who caused her father’s demise and her family’s destruction. She prepares her plan for 13 years but will the revenge give her satisfaction?

