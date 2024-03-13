10 best shows like The Glory with revenge theme; My Name, Eve and more

The Glory is a thriller revenge drama starring Song Hye Kyu, Lim Ji Won and Na In Woo. The drama aired in December 2022 and the second part in March 2023. Marry My Husband, Vigilante, Reborn Rich and more are some shows like The Glory. It tells the story of a schoolgirl who is bullied by her peers. Her family is also unstable because of her alcoholic father. Just when she decides to end it all, she gets the strength to move forward and get her revenge. After several years, she joins as a teacher in the school in which her bullies’ kids study. The Glory is written by the famous writer Kim Eun Suk who is known for Mr Sunshine, Goblin, Descendants of the Sun, The Heir and more.

10 best revenge thriller K-dramas like The Glory

1. My Name

Director: Kim Jin Min

Cast: Han So Hee, Park Hee Soon, Ahn Bo Hyun

Episode: 8

My Name is a revenge drama which was released in 2021. The Netflix crime series is the story of a girl who joins hands with a crime boss to take revenge for her father’s death. She joins the police force in disguise under his instructions.

2. Flower of Evil

Director: Kim Chul Gyu, Yoon Jong Ho

Cast: Lee Joong Gi, Moon Chae Won, Jang Hee Jin, Seo Hyun Woo

Episode: 16

Flower of Evil was released in 2020. It is a psychological thriller and tells the story of Baek Hee Sung who hides his true identity and starts a family with the detective Cha Ji Won. He is hiding some dark secrets, especially from his wife.

Advertisement

3. Marry My Husband

Director: Paek Won Gook

Cast: Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Song Ha Yoon, Lee Yi Kyung

Episode: 16

The story revolves around Kang Ji Won's life, which is breaking apart due to her unemployed husband, who is in a lot of debt, and her mother. She is diagnosed with cancer and learns that her time is limited. Making things worse, she catches her husband cheating on her with a close friend. The incident turns into a physical fight, and she ends up being murdered by her husband. When she opens her eyes, she finds herself 10 years in the past and decides to get revenge on everyone who did her wrong.

4. Reborn Rich

Director: Jeong Dae Yoon

Cast: Song Joong Ki, Lee Sung Min, Shin Hyun Been

Episode: 16

Reborn Rich is a revenge drama in which a loyal employee is murdered by the company he works for. He wakes up as the grandson of the chairman and plots his revenge against the family.

5. The World of the Married

Director: Mo Wan Il

Cast: Kim Hee Ae, Park Hae Joon, Han So Hee

Episode: 16

The World of the Married is a remake of the 2015 British series Doctor Foster. It tells the story of a doctor who seems to have everything in life from a happy family to a successful career. One day she discovers that her husband is cheating on her. She collects herself and plots revenge. The drama achieved high ratings upon its release.

6. Vigilante

Director: Choi Jeong Yeol

Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, yoo Ji Tae, Kim So Jin, Lee Joon Hyuk

Episode: 8

The story revolves around Kim Ji Young whose mother was murdered when he was young. Now all grown up, he attends a police university but he has a secret. He takes the law into his own hands and seeks his revenge. The drama is streaming on Netflix. It was his last drama before military enlistment.

Advertisement

7. Eve

Director: Park Bong Sub

Cast: Seo Yea Ji, Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun, Lee Sang Yeob

Episode: 16

Eve tells the story of a woman whose family is torn apart due to evil forces. Her father tragically dies and her happy family crumbles. She decides to get her revenge on the rich people who caused her father’s demise and her family’s destruction. She prepares her plan for 13 years but will the revenge give her satisfaction?

8. Beyond Evil

Director: Shim Na Yeon

Cast: Yeo Jin Goo, Shin Ha Kyun, Kim Shin Rok, Choi Sung Eun and Choi Dae Hoon

Episode: 16

Beyond Evil was released in 2021. After people die mysteriously in a small town, two detectives who are very different from each other come together to catch the real culprit. It is a detective K-drama.

9. Class of Lies

Director: Sung Yong Il, Park Ji Hyun

Cast: Yoon Kyung Sang, Geum Sae Rok, Lee Jun Young, Choi Yoo Hwa, Choi Kyu Jin, Han So Eun

Episode: 16

Class of Lies is the story of a lawyer who has to work as a teacher due to a failed case. Though he starts working for his own selfish motives, he soon realizes the crimes that happen in the school and how students participate in them. He takes matters into his own hands to sort things out.

10. Weak Hero Class 1

Director: Park Dan Hee

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Choi Hyun Wook, Hong Kyung, Kim Su Gyeom

Seasons: 2 (second season underway)

Episode: 8

Weak Hero Class 1, deals with similar themes of bullying as The Glory. A model student stands up against the bullying that takes place in his school with his wit and intelligence. It is based on the webtoon written by SeoPass and illustrated by Kim Jin Seok.

Conclusion

The Glory is a hit K-drama which received a lot of love and attention especially for bringing a topic like school bullying to light. The drama did extremely well worldwide and garnered millions of views. Weak Hero Class 1, Marry My Husband, My Name, and Flowers of Evil are a few of the best K-dramas like The Glory.

Advertisement

Special mentions

Taxi Driver

Save Me

Mouse

Big Mouth

The Penthouse

Sky Castle

Itaewon Class

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears, Wonderful World, The Impossible Heir and more; pick your favorite ongoing K-drama